60 Rainwood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Newly updated and upgraded upper level condo within the Glenwood Village neighborhood. The latest upgrades include stone floors, tasteful quartz counters in kitchen and both baths, travertine tile in baths, new window dressings, GE stainless steel appliances in kitchen, upgraded stackable washer/dryer within the unit. Skylights keeps this home light and bright with a long balcony with views of the Association park. Fireplace in living room provides a peaceful ambiance, there is a 1 car detached garage as well as open parking. Downstairs bedroom has cedar wood lined walk in closet, upstairs bedroom has its own bathroom with upgrades. Association amenities includes beautiful pool, spa, tennis courts, and gym. Close to schools, parks, schools, shopping, freeways, and toll roads.