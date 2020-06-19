All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:16 AM

60 Rainwood

60 Rainwood · (949) 254-4044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Newly updated and upgraded upper level condo within the Glenwood Village neighborhood. The latest upgrades include stone floors, tasteful quartz counters in kitchen and both baths, travertine tile in baths, new window dressings, GE stainless steel appliances in kitchen, upgraded stackable washer/dryer within the unit. Skylights keeps this home light and bright with a long balcony with views of the Association park. Fireplace in living room provides a peaceful ambiance, there is a 1 car detached garage as well as open parking. Downstairs bedroom has cedar wood lined walk in closet, upstairs bedroom has its own bathroom with upgrades. Association amenities includes beautiful pool, spa, tennis courts, and gym. Close to schools, parks, schools, shopping, freeways, and toll roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Rainwood have any available units?
60 Rainwood has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Rainwood have?
Some of 60 Rainwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Rainwood currently offering any rent specials?
60 Rainwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Rainwood pet-friendly?
No, 60 Rainwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 60 Rainwood offer parking?
Yes, 60 Rainwood does offer parking.
Does 60 Rainwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Rainwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Rainwood have a pool?
Yes, 60 Rainwood has a pool.
Does 60 Rainwood have accessible units?
No, 60 Rainwood does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Rainwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Rainwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Rainwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Rainwood does not have units with air conditioning.
