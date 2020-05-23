60 Meridian Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

UPGRADED TOWNHOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, BEAUTIFUL VIEW, PATIO AND ATTACHED GARAGE! WALK TO SHOPS! SAVE ON A GYM MEMBERSHIP BY WORKING OUT AT THE CLUB GYM! Resort-style living in Vantis! This beauty offers a ton of amenities including pool, spa, cabanas, gym, billiards room, tot lot, car wash area, community BBQs, outdoor kitchen steps away from your unit great for entertaining, clubhouse for private parties and walking/biking trails - Excellent location in Aliso Viejo off the 73 toll road. This property has a stunning view and has a great floor plan! Cozy fireplace, bamboo flooring downstairs and newer carpet upstairs. Ready for an immediate move-in! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, full backsplash, stainless appliances, w/d located upstairs, built-in desk upstairs and an attached 2-car tandem garage. Will consider small pets. Don't miss out on this beauty!