Aliso Viejo, CA
60 Meridian Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

60 Meridian Drive

60 Meridian Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

60 Meridian Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
UPGRADED TOWNHOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, BEAUTIFUL VIEW, PATIO AND ATTACHED GARAGE! WALK TO SHOPS! SAVE ON A GYM MEMBERSHIP BY WORKING OUT AT THE CLUB GYM! Resort-style living in Vantis! This beauty offers a ton of amenities including pool, spa, cabanas, gym, billiards room, tot lot, car wash area, community BBQs, outdoor kitchen steps away from your unit great for entertaining, clubhouse for private parties and walking/biking trails - Excellent location in Aliso Viejo off the 73 toll road. This property has a stunning view and has a great floor plan! Cozy fireplace, bamboo flooring downstairs and newer carpet upstairs. Ready for an immediate move-in! Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, full backsplash, stainless appliances, w/d located upstairs, built-in desk upstairs and an attached 2-car tandem garage. Will consider small pets. Don't miss out on this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Meridian Drive have any available units?
60 Meridian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 60 Meridian Drive have?
Some of 60 Meridian Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Meridian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
60 Meridian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Meridian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Meridian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 60 Meridian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 60 Meridian Drive does offer parking.
Does 60 Meridian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Meridian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Meridian Drive have a pool?
Yes, 60 Meridian Drive has a pool.
Does 60 Meridian Drive have accessible units?
No, 60 Meridian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Meridian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Meridian Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Meridian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Meridian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
