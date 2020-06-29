6 Cupertino Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Nestled in the charming tree-lined community of Camden Park, this beautifully upgraded townhome offers peace and privacy all in one package. Entering through the quaint front porch, the large living room awaits with dark wood flooring, cozy fireplace, and leafy views outside. The generous open gourmet kitchen with spacious island and bar seating boasts upgraded appliances, under cabinet lighting, and sliders to the balcony. Upstairs, an office nook is conveniently located adjacent to the two light filled bedrooms. The master bedroom boasts a walk in closet and en suite bath. Adding to the amenities is a rare 2 car tandem attached garage with direct access to the home and side by side washer and dryer. An additional powder room also on the garage level is ideal for visitors and guests. Within an award-winning school district, and complete with a sparkling community pool, spa, and poolside barbecues, Camden Park is conveniently located to nearby shopping, dining, and the cinema, all just a short drive to world class beaches. Tenant NOT responsible for HOA dues.