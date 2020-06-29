All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:12 AM

6 Cupertino Circle

6 Cupertino Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6 Cupertino Circle, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Camden Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Nestled in the charming tree-lined community of Camden Park, this beautifully upgraded townhome offers peace and privacy all in one package. Entering through the quaint front porch, the large living room awaits with dark wood flooring, cozy fireplace, and leafy views outside. The generous open gourmet kitchen with spacious island and bar seating boasts upgraded appliances, under cabinet lighting, and sliders to the balcony. Upstairs, an office nook is conveniently located adjacent to the two light filled bedrooms. The master bedroom boasts a walk in closet and en suite bath. Adding to the amenities is a rare 2 car tandem attached garage with direct access to the home and side by side washer and dryer. An additional powder room also on the garage level is ideal for visitors and guests. Within an award-winning school district, and complete with a sparkling community pool, spa, and poolside barbecues, Camden Park is conveniently located to nearby shopping, dining, and the cinema, all just a short drive to world class beaches. Tenant NOT responsible for HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Cupertino Circle have any available units?
6 Cupertino Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 6 Cupertino Circle have?
Some of 6 Cupertino Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Cupertino Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6 Cupertino Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Cupertino Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6 Cupertino Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 6 Cupertino Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6 Cupertino Circle offers parking.
Does 6 Cupertino Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Cupertino Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Cupertino Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6 Cupertino Circle has a pool.
Does 6 Cupertino Circle have accessible units?
No, 6 Cupertino Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Cupertino Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Cupertino Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Cupertino Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Cupertino Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
