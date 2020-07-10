57 Southwind

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! Absolutely gorgeous home with a private front courtyard, no one in front of you! Come see this upgraded home with BRAND NEW: carpet, paint, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel farm sink, stainless steel gas range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and new granite kitchen countertops!! Living Room has new flooring and high windows to soak in the views, along with a captivating gas fireplace and mantle. Two car garage is attached for easy access. Upstairs the Master Bedroom is dramatically large with high ceilings, high windows, French Doors, with another elegant fireplace and mantle, deep walk-in closet with an additional closet, along with a private balcony. The VIEWS from the Master Bedroom are stunning! Master Bath has dual sinks and shower. Additional two bedrooms are spacious, and second bath has shower and tub. Windsong is a lovely gated community with pool and spa, tennis courts, and child tot lots. Windsong is only five minutes to major shopping and restaurants at the Aliso Viejo Town Center, and close to the 73 Toll Road. It's all here!!