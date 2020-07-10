All apartments in Aliso Viejo
57 Southwind

Location

57 Southwind, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windsong

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! Absolutely gorgeous home with a private front courtyard, no one in front of you! Come see this upgraded home with BRAND NEW: carpet, paint, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel farm sink, stainless steel gas range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, and new granite kitchen countertops!! Living Room has new flooring and high windows to soak in the views, along with a captivating gas fireplace and mantle. Two car garage is attached for easy access. Upstairs the Master Bedroom is dramatically large with high ceilings, high windows, French Doors, with another elegant fireplace and mantle, deep walk-in closet with an additional closet, along with a private balcony. The VIEWS from the Master Bedroom are stunning! Master Bath has dual sinks and shower. Additional two bedrooms are spacious, and second bath has shower and tub. Windsong is a lovely gated community with pool and spa, tennis courts, and child tot lots. Windsong is only five minutes to major shopping and restaurants at the Aliso Viejo Town Center, and close to the 73 Toll Road. It's all here!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Southwind have any available units?
57 Southwind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 57 Southwind have?
Some of 57 Southwind's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Southwind currently offering any rent specials?
57 Southwind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Southwind pet-friendly?
No, 57 Southwind is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 57 Southwind offer parking?
Yes, 57 Southwind offers parking.
Does 57 Southwind have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 Southwind offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Southwind have a pool?
Yes, 57 Southwind has a pool.
Does 57 Southwind have accessible units?
No, 57 Southwind does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Southwind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Southwind has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Southwind have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Southwind does not have units with air conditioning.

