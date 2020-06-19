56 Rue Du Chateau

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Very charming, newly re-piped, shiny clean detached single family home with free flowing floor plan in a quiet cul de sac. 20 inch ceramic tile flooring downstairs, new carpet on stairway and lovely laminate flooring upstairs. Brand new dishwasher and microwave. New window screens and blinds. Freshly painted inside and out. Oversized L shape back yard with bricks and pavers patio. This lovely house is full of natural light, cozy fireplace in the family room and a bonus room next to the master bedroom. Easy access to nearby schools, parks, shopping centers, movie theaters, harbor and beaches.