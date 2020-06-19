All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated May 15 2019 at 2:07 PM

56 Rue Du Chateau

56 Rue Du Chateau · No Longer Available
Location

56 Rue Du Chateau, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Soleil

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Very charming, newly re-piped, shiny clean detached single family home with free flowing floor plan in a quiet cul de sac. 20 inch ceramic tile flooring downstairs, new carpet on stairway and lovely laminate flooring upstairs. Brand new dishwasher and microwave. New window screens and blinds. Freshly painted inside and out. Oversized L shape back yard with bricks and pavers patio. This lovely house is full of natural light, cozy fireplace in the family room and a bonus room next to the master bedroom. Easy access to nearby schools, parks, shopping centers, movie theaters, harbor and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Rue Du Chateau have any available units?
56 Rue Du Chateau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 56 Rue Du Chateau have?
Some of 56 Rue Du Chateau's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Rue Du Chateau currently offering any rent specials?
56 Rue Du Chateau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Rue Du Chateau pet-friendly?
No, 56 Rue Du Chateau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 56 Rue Du Chateau offer parking?
Yes, 56 Rue Du Chateau offers parking.
Does 56 Rue Du Chateau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Rue Du Chateau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Rue Du Chateau have a pool?
No, 56 Rue Du Chateau does not have a pool.
Does 56 Rue Du Chateau have accessible units?
No, 56 Rue Du Chateau does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Rue Du Chateau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Rue Du Chateau has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Rue Du Chateau have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Rue Du Chateau does not have units with air conditioning.
