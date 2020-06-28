All apartments in Aliso Viejo
55 Elderwood

Location

55 Elderwood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vista Point Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
RARE & UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ALL THE BENEFITS OF THIS PROPERTY! Located in the desirable Hillsborough community on a corner lot near the entrance to a cul-de-sac. Enjoy the inviting open concept living and dining rooms with French doors that open to an Entertainer’s backyard. Includes pool, spa, built-in BBQ with island plus large side yard. This home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with approx. 2,022 sq ft of living space. The bright kitchen includes granite countertops, white cabinets and a kitchen nook that opens to a comfortable family room and cozy fireplace. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs, upgraded baseboards throughout and new carpet from stairs through master bedroom and hallway. Upstairs features large master bedroom that includes a spacious en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms (2 w/custom closets) have new flooring. The upstairs 2nd bathroom completely remodeled with quartz countertops, tile flooring and custom shower. Home also includes oversized 3 car garage with additional overhead storage. This is an immaculate must-see opportunity to a turnkey home in a friendly neighborhood. Also available for LEASE OPTION OR PURCHASE, See MLS ID#OC19166329.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Elderwood have any available units?
55 Elderwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 55 Elderwood have?
Some of 55 Elderwood's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Elderwood currently offering any rent specials?
55 Elderwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Elderwood pet-friendly?
No, 55 Elderwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 55 Elderwood offer parking?
Yes, 55 Elderwood offers parking.
Does 55 Elderwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Elderwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Elderwood have a pool?
Yes, 55 Elderwood has a pool.
Does 55 Elderwood have accessible units?
No, 55 Elderwood does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Elderwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Elderwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Elderwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Elderwood does not have units with air conditioning.
