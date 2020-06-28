55 Elderwood

Amenities
RARE & UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ALL THE BENEFITS OF THIS PROPERTY! Located in the desirable Hillsborough community on a corner lot near the entrance to a cul-de-sac. Enjoy the inviting open concept living and dining rooms with French doors that open to an Entertainer’s backyard. Includes pool, spa, built-in BBQ with island plus large side yard. This home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with approx. 2,022 sq ft of living space. The bright kitchen includes granite countertops, white cabinets and a kitchen nook that opens to a comfortable family room and cozy fireplace. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs, upgraded baseboards throughout and new carpet from stairs through master bedroom and hallway. Upstairs features large master bedroom that includes a spacious en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms (2 w/custom closets) have new flooring. The upstairs 2nd bathroom completely remodeled with quartz countertops, tile flooring and custom shower. Home also includes oversized 3 car garage with additional overhead storage. This is an immaculate must-see opportunity to a turnkey home in a friendly neighborhood. Also available for LEASE OPTION OR PURCHASE, See MLS ID#OC19166329.