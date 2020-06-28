55 Elderwood

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

RARE & UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ALL THE BENEFITS OF THIS PROPERTY! Located in the desirable Hillsborough community on a corner lot near the entrance to a cul-de-sac. Enjoy the inviting open concept living and dining rooms with French doors that open to an Entertainer’s backyard. Includes pool, spa, built-in BBQ with island plus large side yard. This home includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with approx. 2,022 sq ft of living space. The bright kitchen includes granite countertops, white cabinets and a kitchen nook that opens to a comfortable family room and cozy fireplace. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs, upgraded baseboards throughout and new carpet from stairs through master bedroom and hallway. Upstairs features large master bedroom that includes a spacious en-suite bathroom and walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms (2 w/custom closets) have new flooring. The upstairs 2nd bathroom completely remodeled with quartz countertops, tile flooring and custom shower. Home also includes oversized 3 car garage with additional overhead storage. This is an immaculate must-see opportunity to a turnkey home in a friendly neighborhood. Also available for LEASE OPTION OR PURCHASE, See MLS ID#OC19166329.