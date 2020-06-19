All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 55 Deerborn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
55 Deerborn Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

55 Deerborn Drive

55 Deerborn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

55 Deerborn Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious and open floor plan. This spectacular home features a large living & dining room, family room with custom stone fireplace, delightful kitchen with large island & nook, granite counter top, a main floor bedroom/office plus a bathroom. You will find brand new flooring, fresh paint and plantation shutters. The second floor boasts a large master bedroom with dual sinks, separate tub and shower and dual walk-in closets. There is laundry room upstairs along with three additional bedrooms and a bathroom. It is in a neighborhood that is centrally located to shopping, movies, restaurants and local parks/trails. It is located across the street from Soka University and is walking distance to Canyon Vista Elementary. *** Included in the lease is weekly gardener service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Deerborn Drive have any available units?
55 Deerborn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 55 Deerborn Drive have?
Some of 55 Deerborn Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Deerborn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
55 Deerborn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Deerborn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 55 Deerborn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 55 Deerborn Drive offer parking?
No, 55 Deerborn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 55 Deerborn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Deerborn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Deerborn Drive have a pool?
No, 55 Deerborn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 55 Deerborn Drive have accessible units?
No, 55 Deerborn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Deerborn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Deerborn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Deerborn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Deerborn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with BalconyAliso Viejo Apartments with Garage
Aliso Viejo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College