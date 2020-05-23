All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 5 Rosewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
5 Rosewood
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

5 Rosewood

5 Rosewood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5 Rosewood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Glenwood Park Community, beautiful town home with Two Master Bedrooms, one with two closets and Dual Sinks, all Upstairs. Half a Bath Downstairs. Fireplace in the Living Room with Vaulted ceilings, airy and light. Good Size Back Yard off the Living Room. HOA facilities include Swimming Pool, Spa, Gym, Tennis Courts, Community park and Clubhouse. Walking, Biking and Hiking Trails abound in this area. Short drive to the Beaches, and convenient access to 5, 73 and 405 Freeways. Lease includes Gas stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.
For Appointment Call/Text LA. Pets accepted upon approval, with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Rosewood have any available units?
5 Rosewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 5 Rosewood have?
Some of 5 Rosewood's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Rosewood currently offering any rent specials?
5 Rosewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Rosewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Rosewood is pet friendly.
Does 5 Rosewood offer parking?
Yes, 5 Rosewood offers parking.
Does 5 Rosewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Rosewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Rosewood have a pool?
Yes, 5 Rosewood has a pool.
Does 5 Rosewood have accessible units?
No, 5 Rosewood does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Rosewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Rosewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Rosewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Rosewood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College