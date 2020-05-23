5 Rosewood

Amenities

Glenwood Park Community, beautiful town home with Two Master Bedrooms, one with two closets and Dual Sinks, all Upstairs. Half a Bath Downstairs. Fireplace in the Living Room with Vaulted ceilings, airy and light. Good Size Back Yard off the Living Room. HOA facilities include Swimming Pool, Spa, Gym, Tennis Courts, Community park and Clubhouse. Walking, Biking and Hiking Trails abound in this area. Short drive to the Beaches, and convenient access to 5, 73 and 405 Freeways. Lease includes Gas stove, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.

For Appointment Call/Text LA. Pets accepted upon approval, with deposit.