Aliso Viejo, CA
49 Conch Reef
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

49 Conch Reef

49 Conch Reef · (949) 466-7889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Conch Reef, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windwards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR END UNIT. Premium location. No neighbors on 3 sides. Large paver-accented yard with complete privacy. Side gate opens into large greenbelt. Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, back splashing, stainless appliances, walk in pantry. Designer quality upgrades throughout, including hardwood floor, recessed lights, custom baseboards, window covers, dual panel windows, insulated garage door, Art Deco lights, mirrored wardrobe doors... Exterior features extra full length driveways and lush landscape. Attend Blue Ribbon Award winning schools. Walk to Aliso Viejo middle school. Close to Towncenter, library, toll road access, Aliso Viejo golf course, Soka Performing Art Center. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Conch Reef have any available units?
49 Conch Reef has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49 Conch Reef have?
Some of 49 Conch Reef's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Conch Reef currently offering any rent specials?
49 Conch Reef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Conch Reef pet-friendly?
No, 49 Conch Reef is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 49 Conch Reef offer parking?
Yes, 49 Conch Reef offers parking.
Does 49 Conch Reef have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Conch Reef does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Conch Reef have a pool?
No, 49 Conch Reef does not have a pool.
Does 49 Conch Reef have accessible units?
No, 49 Conch Reef does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Conch Reef have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Conch Reef has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Conch Reef have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Conch Reef does not have units with air conditioning.
