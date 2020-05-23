49 Conch Reef

Amenities
SPECTACULAR END UNIT. Premium location. No neighbors on 3 sides. Large paver-accented yard with complete privacy. Side gate opens into large greenbelt. Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, back splashing, stainless appliances, walk in pantry. Designer quality upgrades throughout, including hardwood floor, recessed lights, custom baseboards, window covers, dual panel windows, insulated garage door, Art Deco lights, mirrored wardrobe doors... Exterior features extra full length driveways and lush landscape. Attend Blue Ribbon Award winning schools. Walk to Aliso Viejo middle school. Close to Towncenter, library, toll road access, Aliso Viejo golf course, Soka Performing Art Center. Refrigerator included.