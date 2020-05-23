All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 47 Whippoorwill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
47 Whippoorwill Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

47 Whippoorwill Lane

47 Whippoorwill Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

47 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seagate Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
One bedroom, one bath with detached garage. Quiet upstairs unit with nobody above or below. This open and airy floor plan has vaulted ceilings and large picture windows. Seagate Colony is a resort-like complex that is nestled between greenbelts and hills with two community pools, 2 spas, community gym and clubhouse. Amenities include: private front balcony with full size washer and dryer, master suite with closets and mirrored wardrobe doors, new flooring. Kitchen includes a microwave and dishwasher and refrigerator. One car detached garage has room for storage. Water and trash are included. Close to I 5 freeway, Laguna Beach, Irvine, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo and Laguna Hills shopping mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Whippoorwill Lane have any available units?
47 Whippoorwill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 47 Whippoorwill Lane have?
Some of 47 Whippoorwill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Whippoorwill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
47 Whippoorwill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Whippoorwill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 47 Whippoorwill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 47 Whippoorwill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 47 Whippoorwill Lane offers parking.
Does 47 Whippoorwill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Whippoorwill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Whippoorwill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 47 Whippoorwill Lane has a pool.
Does 47 Whippoorwill Lane have accessible units?
No, 47 Whippoorwill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Whippoorwill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Whippoorwill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Whippoorwill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Whippoorwill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College