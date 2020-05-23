47 Whippoorwill Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

One bedroom, one bath with detached garage. Quiet upstairs unit with nobody above or below. This open and airy floor plan has vaulted ceilings and large picture windows. Seagate Colony is a resort-like complex that is nestled between greenbelts and hills with two community pools, 2 spas, community gym and clubhouse. Amenities include: private front balcony with full size washer and dryer, master suite with closets and mirrored wardrobe doors, new flooring. Kitchen includes a microwave and dishwasher and refrigerator. One car detached garage has room for storage. Water and trash are included. Close to I 5 freeway, Laguna Beach, Irvine, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo and Laguna Hills shopping mall.