Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:15 AM

47 Breakers Lane

47 Breakers Ln · No Longer Available
Location

47 Breakers Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with many upgrades. Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances. Walk-in Pantry and plenty of additional cabinets. Open Floor Plan with New Laminate Wood Floors throughout. Vaulted Ceiling in Master Bedroom and en suite with New Granite Counters and Dual Sinks. Remodeled 2nd Bath upstairs with Granite Counters. New Mirrored Closet Doors in 2nd and 3rd Bedroom. Separate Laundry Room Inside. 2 Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. End Unit with Large Patio and Private Location. Community Pool and Spa. Walking Distance to Don Juan Avila Elementary and Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Breakers Lane have any available units?
47 Breakers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 47 Breakers Lane have?
Some of 47 Breakers Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Breakers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
47 Breakers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Breakers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 47 Breakers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 47 Breakers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 47 Breakers Lane offers parking.
Does 47 Breakers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Breakers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Breakers Lane have a pool?
Yes, 47 Breakers Lane has a pool.
Does 47 Breakers Lane have accessible units?
No, 47 Breakers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Breakers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Breakers Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Breakers Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Breakers Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

