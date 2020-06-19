All apartments in Aliso Viejo
45 Golf Drive

45 Golf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

45 Golf Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
bbq/grill
guest suite
Beautiful home in Aliso Viejo - The most popular floor plan in the community. The property is great for entertaining, and has a large kitchen island with granite counters, stainless appliances, extra large built-in refrigerator and walk-in pantry. The downstairs guest suite is ideal for guests. The master bedroom is located on the second floor and there are two more additional bedrooms on the second floor with their own walk-in-closet. The third floor loft can be used as an office or entertainment room. Great floor plan and very nice backyard with BBQ and fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Golf Drive have any available units?
45 Golf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 45 Golf Drive have?
Some of 45 Golf Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Golf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
45 Golf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Golf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 45 Golf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 45 Golf Drive offer parking?
No, 45 Golf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 45 Golf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Golf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Golf Drive have a pool?
No, 45 Golf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 45 Golf Drive have accessible units?
No, 45 Golf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Golf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Golf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Golf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Golf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
