43 Bluebird Lane

Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Laguna Audubon - Property Id: 278646



This is a beautiful 1,900 square foot 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath + office loft, spacious

master bedroom suite townhouse as part of a duplex so only one common wall on

one side. It has an attached 2 car garage with direct access and includes a washer

and dryer and refrigerator with water and ice in the door. It has views with city lights

and mountain views framed by trees. There is a spacious back yard with a palapa,

planters and BBQ connected to a natural gas line. There is a front beautifully

landscaped courtyard at the house entry. High vaulted ceilings in the living room

with a fireplace. The house was built in 1995. Air conditioning included.

This is a master planned community called Laguna Audubonin a great

school district 6 miles from Laguna Beach and 1.5 miles from the freeway, walking

distance to shopping, hiking trails and has a community recreation center with a pool. It is

available immediately.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278646

No Pets Allowed



