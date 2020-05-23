43 Bluebird Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Laguna Audubon - Property Id: 278646
This is a beautiful 1,900 square foot 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath + office loft, spacious
master bedroom suite townhouse as part of a duplex so only one common wall on
one side. It has an attached 2 car garage with direct access and includes a washer
and dryer and refrigerator with water and ice in the door. It has views with city lights
and mountain views framed by trees. There is a spacious back yard with a palapa,
planters and BBQ connected to a natural gas line. There is a front beautifully
landscaped courtyard at the house entry. High vaulted ceilings in the living room
with a fireplace. The house was built in 1995. Air conditioning included.
This is a master planned community called Laguna Audubonin a great
school district 6 miles from Laguna Beach and 1.5 miles from the freeway, walking
distance to shopping, hiking trails and has a community recreation center with a pool. It is
available immediately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278646
Property Id 278646
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5774230)