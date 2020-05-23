All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

43 Bluebird Lane

43 Bluebird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

43 Bluebird Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seaway Collection

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Laguna Audubon - Property Id: 278646

This is a beautiful 1,900 square foot 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath + office loft, spacious
master bedroom suite townhouse as part of a duplex so only one common wall on
one side. It has an attached 2 car garage with direct access and includes a washer
and dryer and refrigerator with water and ice in the door. It has views with city lights
and mountain views framed by trees. There is a spacious back yard with a palapa,
planters and BBQ connected to a natural gas line. There is a front beautifully
landscaped courtyard at the house entry. High vaulted ceilings in the living room
with a fireplace. The house was built in 1995. Air conditioning included.
This is a master planned community called Laguna Audubonin a great
school district 6 miles from Laguna Beach and 1.5 miles from the freeway, walking
distance to shopping, hiking trails and has a community recreation center with a pool. It is
available immediately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278646
Property Id 278646

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5774230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Bluebird Lane have any available units?
43 Bluebird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 43 Bluebird Lane have?
Some of 43 Bluebird Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Bluebird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
43 Bluebird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Bluebird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 43 Bluebird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 43 Bluebird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 43 Bluebird Lane offers parking.
Does 43 Bluebird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Bluebird Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Bluebird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 43 Bluebird Lane has a pool.
Does 43 Bluebird Lane have accessible units?
No, 43 Bluebird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Bluebird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Bluebird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Bluebird Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 Bluebird Lane has units with air conditioning.

