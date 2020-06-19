All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 42 Deerwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
42 Deerwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42 Deerwood

42 Deerwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

42 Deerwood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Carmel

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Located on a cosy cul-de-sac, this 3 car garage, pool home is available for immediate occupancy.
An open and spacious floor plan with multiple spots for entertaining both inside and outside the home.
A 3 Bedroom and 3 full baths, with a main floor full bath downstairs.
The 7,000 square foot lot boasts a pebble tech rock formation pool, spa & waterfall on one side and patio seating on the other.
Master Suite is a generous sized room with gas fireplace, recessed lights and updated fan. The Master Bathroom has dual sinks, vanity area, a walk-in shower & separate tub as well a master closet with built in organizers.
The Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with cabinet and counter space. The other two upstairs bedrooms share the jack-n-jill bathroom.
***LEASE LENGTH IS NEGOTIABLE. NEW INTERIOR PAINT. PETS ARE ALLOWED!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Deerwood have any available units?
42 Deerwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 42 Deerwood have?
Some of 42 Deerwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Deerwood currently offering any rent specials?
42 Deerwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Deerwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Deerwood is pet friendly.
Does 42 Deerwood offer parking?
Yes, 42 Deerwood does offer parking.
Does 42 Deerwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Deerwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Deerwood have a pool?
Yes, 42 Deerwood has a pool.
Does 42 Deerwood have accessible units?
No, 42 Deerwood does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Deerwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Deerwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Deerwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Deerwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College