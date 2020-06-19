42 Deerwood

Amenities

Located on a cosy cul-de-sac, this 3 car garage, pool home is available for immediate occupancy.

An open and spacious floor plan with multiple spots for entertaining both inside and outside the home.

A 3 Bedroom and 3 full baths, with a main floor full bath downstairs.

The 7,000 square foot lot boasts a pebble tech rock formation pool, spa & waterfall on one side and patio seating on the other.

Master Suite is a generous sized room with gas fireplace, recessed lights and updated fan. The Master Bathroom has dual sinks, vanity area, a walk-in shower & separate tub as well a master closet with built in organizers.

The Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with cabinet and counter space. The other two upstairs bedrooms share the jack-n-jill bathroom.

***LEASE LENGTH IS NEGOTIABLE. NEW INTERIOR PAINT. PETS ARE ALLOWED!***