41 Vellisimo Drive

Upgraded end unit with spacious floor plan and greenbelt view. Located on the perimeter with a wrap around patio, this open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, large living and dining room with upgraded chandelier and designer ceiling fan light fixture. Separate family room with designer mosaic accented fireplace. The gourmet kitchen has been completely remodeled with high end cabinets and hardware, designer Caesar Stone Quartz counter tops, designer mosaic back-splash, high end stainless steel appliances, sink and designer faucet. Large master suite and a spectacular master bathroom with upgraded master bathroom featuring designer cabinets, granite counter top with dual sinks, travertine surround tub/shower with designer accents, upgraded fixtures and faucets, custom framed mirror and upgraded lighting fixture. Large wrap around patio with planters offer plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors with added privacy and view of the greenbelts. Upgraded wood floors and baseboards, designer interior paint and custom plantations shutter. Prime Westridge location with close proximity to Wood Canyon trails, neighborhood park and award winning schools. Walking distance to Canyon Vista Elementary.

