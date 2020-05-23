All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:52 AM

41 Vellisimo Drive

41 Vellisimo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

41 Vellisimo Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Passeggio

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Upgraded end unit with spacious floor plan and greenbelt view. Located on the perimeter with a wrap around patio, this open floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, large living and dining room with upgraded chandelier and designer ceiling fan light fixture. Separate family room with designer mosaic accented fireplace. The gourmet kitchen has been completely remodeled with high end cabinets and hardware, designer Caesar Stone Quartz counter tops, designer mosaic back-splash, high end stainless steel appliances, sink and designer faucet. Large master suite and a spectacular master bathroom with upgraded master bathroom featuring designer cabinets, granite counter top with dual sinks, travertine surround tub/shower with designer accents, upgraded fixtures and faucets, custom framed mirror and upgraded lighting fixture. Large wrap around patio with planters offer plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors with added privacy and view of the greenbelts. Upgraded wood floors and baseboards, designer interior paint and custom plantations shutter. Prime Westridge location with close proximity to Wood Canyon trails, neighborhood park and award winning schools. Walking distance to Canyon Vista Elementary.
Listing agent:
Matt Vanderbeek
949-795-8914 cell

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Vellisimo Drive have any available units?
41 Vellisimo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 41 Vellisimo Drive have?
Some of 41 Vellisimo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Vellisimo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41 Vellisimo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Vellisimo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41 Vellisimo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 41 Vellisimo Drive offer parking?
No, 41 Vellisimo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 41 Vellisimo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Vellisimo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Vellisimo Drive have a pool?
No, 41 Vellisimo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 41 Vellisimo Drive have accessible units?
No, 41 Vellisimo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Vellisimo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Vellisimo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Vellisimo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Vellisimo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
