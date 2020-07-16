All apartments in Aliso Viejo
41 Tulare Drive.
Aliso Viejo, CA
41 Tulare Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

41 Tulare Drive

41 Tulare Drive · (949) 466-4409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 Tulare Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Camden Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A corner unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a private patio centrally located and walking distance to Town Center of Aliso Viejo. Enter into the open and bright living room with high ceilings and a gorgeous fireplace, warm wooden floors throughout the upstairs, and custom window shades throughout, this home is one of a kind. Enjoy the spacious gourmet chef's kitchen with an island, an abundance of counter space, plenty of cabinetry for storage, and a sunny balcony with hills and neighborhood views. The master bedroom has high ceilings and light-catching windows. The master ensuite wows with a large mirrored closet, double vanity, and shower, a captivating walk-in closet and dressing area. An oversized two car garage offers ample space and with direct access to the inside laundry room. Residents have exclusive access to amenities, including its always maintained pool area. The sparkling pool and spa are just steps from your door. Additionally, this home is close to shopping and dining and all of the amenities of the city of Aliso Viejo. The home is walking distance to both award-winning schools Don Juan Avila Elementary and Oak Grove Elementary as well as multiple parks in this family friendly neighborhood. Easy access to 73 toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 41 Tulare Drive have any available units?
41 Tulare Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Tulare Drive have?
Some of 41 Tulare Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Tulare Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41 Tulare Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Tulare Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41 Tulare Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 41 Tulare Drive offer parking?
Yes, 41 Tulare Drive offers parking.
Does 41 Tulare Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Tulare Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Tulare Drive have a pool?
Yes, 41 Tulare Drive has a pool.
Does 41 Tulare Drive have accessible units?
No, 41 Tulare Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Tulare Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Tulare Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Tulare Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Tulare Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

