41 Tulare Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

A corner unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a private patio centrally located and walking distance to Town Center of Aliso Viejo. Enter into the open and bright living room with high ceilings and a gorgeous fireplace, warm wooden floors throughout the upstairs, and custom window shades throughout, this home is one of a kind. Enjoy the spacious gourmet chef's kitchen with an island, an abundance of counter space, plenty of cabinetry for storage, and a sunny balcony with hills and neighborhood views. The master bedroom has high ceilings and light-catching windows. The master ensuite wows with a large mirrored closet, double vanity, and shower, a captivating walk-in closet and dressing area. An oversized two car garage offers ample space and with direct access to the inside laundry room. Residents have exclusive access to amenities, including its always maintained pool area. The sparkling pool and spa are just steps from your door. Additionally, this home is close to shopping and dining and all of the amenities of the city of Aliso Viejo. The home is walking distance to both award-winning schools Don Juan Avila Elementary and Oak Grove Elementary as well as multiple parks in this family friendly neighborhood. Easy access to 73 toll road.