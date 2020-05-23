All apartments in Aliso Viejo
41 Hummingbird Lane
41 Hummingbird Lane

41 Hummingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

41 Hummingbird Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audubon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Location in Aliso Viejo, short drive to the most beautiful beaches in Laguna Beach, easy access to most major highways, parks, nature trails, shopping and restaurants. Also inside the award winning LAGUNA BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths , granite counter tops, open kitchen, cathedral ceilings and many windows to bring an abundance of light to the house. Fireplace in the living room, brand new carpet and freshly painted, upstairs Master bedroom with soaring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Beautiful backyard, with a large shade covered patio, nicely landscaped with a lots of mature trees. Full size driveway to a 2 car garage with direct access to the house, and attic storage. This home has A/C of course as well as ceiling fans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Hummingbird Lane have any available units?
41 Hummingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 41 Hummingbird Lane have?
Some of 41 Hummingbird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Hummingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
41 Hummingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Hummingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 41 Hummingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 41 Hummingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 41 Hummingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 41 Hummingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Hummingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Hummingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 41 Hummingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 41 Hummingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 41 Hummingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Hummingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Hummingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Hummingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41 Hummingbird Lane has units with air conditioning.
