41 Hummingbird Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Location in Aliso Viejo, short drive to the most beautiful beaches in Laguna Beach, easy access to most major highways, parks, nature trails, shopping and restaurants. Also inside the award winning LAGUNA BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths , granite counter tops, open kitchen, cathedral ceilings and many windows to bring an abundance of light to the house. Fireplace in the living room, brand new carpet and freshly painted, upstairs Master bedroom with soaring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Beautiful backyard, with a large shade covered patio, nicely landscaped with a lots of mature trees. Full size driveway to a 2 car garage with direct access to the house, and attic storage. This home has A/C of course as well as ceiling fans.