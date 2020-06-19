41 Beech Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Turnkey home that has been upgraded inside and out! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath plus loft that could be 4th bedroom, features approximately 1950 sqft. Open and spacious, kitchen and master bath have been upgraded w/ newer granite counters. Family room opens to kitchen, and includes fireplace plus entertainment center, master bedroom has walk in closet, master bath has separate tub and shower. Spacious and very private yard that has newer landscaping. Home has new paint and carpeting. Upstairs full-size laundry. Easy walk to schools and parks! Close to Town Center with Shopping Restaurants and Movie Theater. 10 mins to Laguna Beach! Hurry on this one!