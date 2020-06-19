All apartments in Aliso Viejo
41 Beech Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:27 AM

41 Beech Drive

41 Beech Drive · (949) 230-1311
Location

41 Beech Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Pacific Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Turnkey home that has been upgraded inside and out! This 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath plus loft that could be 4th bedroom, features approximately 1950 sqft. Open and spacious, kitchen and master bath have been upgraded w/ newer granite counters. Family room opens to kitchen, and includes fireplace plus entertainment center, master bedroom has walk in closet, master bath has separate tub and shower. Spacious and very private yard that has newer landscaping. Home has new paint and carpeting. Upstairs full-size laundry. Easy walk to schools and parks! Close to Town Center with Shopping Restaurants and Movie Theater. 10 mins to Laguna Beach! Hurry on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Beech Drive have any available units?
41 Beech Drive has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41 Beech Drive have?
Some of 41 Beech Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Beech Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41 Beech Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Beech Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41 Beech Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 41 Beech Drive offer parking?
No, 41 Beech Drive does not offer parking.
Does 41 Beech Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Beech Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Beech Drive have a pool?
No, 41 Beech Drive does not have a pool.
Does 41 Beech Drive have accessible units?
No, 41 Beech Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Beech Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Beech Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Beech Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Beech Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
