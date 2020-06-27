All apartments in Aliso Viejo
401 San Nicholas Court.
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

401 San Nicholas Court

401 San Nicholas Ct · No Longer Available
Location

401 San Nicholas Ct, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audubon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Stunningly upgraded townhouse style condo in one of the most desired, serene & private locations of Laguna Beach.
Spacious & bright, featuring vaulted ceilings, Spanish tile flooring downstairs & Laminate wood floors upstairs. A remodeled kitchen with beautiful new cabinets, quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances. A romantic marble fireplace in the living room, the large private patio ringed with beautiful trees and enveloped with the lush greenbelt provide the perfect place to meditate or enjoy your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Other features include 2 skylights that invite more light and natural light, a wet bar in the Living Room, Both Bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms with new vanities. Jacuzzi Tub in the Master Bath.
The amenities include two pools, spa, recreation areas and BBQ facilities.
Next to Laguna Coast Wilderness and James Dilley Preserve State Parks, It is the perfect location for nature walks, hikes and bike rides.
Easy access to 73 Toll Road, 5/405 FWYS, Best shopping and Dinning.
Live in a your own private resort within minutes from Laguna Beach!
Available Sept. 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 401 San Nicholas Court have any available units?
401 San Nicholas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 401 San Nicholas Court have?
Some of 401 San Nicholas Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 San Nicholas Court currently offering any rent specials?
401 San Nicholas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 San Nicholas Court pet-friendly?
No, 401 San Nicholas Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 401 San Nicholas Court offer parking?
No, 401 San Nicholas Court does not offer parking.
Does 401 San Nicholas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 San Nicholas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 San Nicholas Court have a pool?
Yes, 401 San Nicholas Court has a pool.
Does 401 San Nicholas Court have accessible units?
No, 401 San Nicholas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 401 San Nicholas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 San Nicholas Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 San Nicholas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 San Nicholas Court does not have units with air conditioning.

