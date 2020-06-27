401 San Nicholas Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Stunningly upgraded townhouse style condo in one of the most desired, serene & private locations of Laguna Beach.

Spacious & bright, featuring vaulted ceilings, Spanish tile flooring downstairs & Laminate wood floors upstairs. A remodeled kitchen with beautiful new cabinets, quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances. A romantic marble fireplace in the living room, the large private patio ringed with beautiful trees and enveloped with the lush greenbelt provide the perfect place to meditate or enjoy your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Other features include 2 skylights that invite more light and natural light, a wet bar in the Living Room, Both Bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms with new vanities. Jacuzzi Tub in the Master Bath.

The amenities include two pools, spa, recreation areas and BBQ facilities.

Next to Laguna Coast Wilderness and James Dilley Preserve State Parks, It is the perfect location for nature walks, hikes and bike rides.

Easy access to 73 Toll Road, 5/405 FWYS, Best shopping and Dinning.

Live in a your own private resort within minutes from Laguna Beach!

Available Sept. 1st.