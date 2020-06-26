40 Conch Reef

Amenities
This one has it all: double MBRs upstairs, a downstairs BR set up as an office, spacious backyard is done in slate. Washer/dryer/fridge are all included. Remodeled kitchen with stainless sink, fridge, stove & microwave. Kitchen is further accented w/bull-nosed granite counters, "soft close" cabinet doors & drawers, pull out shelving, Bosch dishwasher & a tile backsplash w/granite inlay. Rear MBR has double sinks, large walk-in closet & separate shower & tub. Front MBR has dual mirrored wardrobe & shower over tub. Hall closet has added lighting, wine rack & extra storage wrapping under staircase. Bamboo flooring is complemented by the designer paint complete w/accent walls. Raised panel doors, chair rails, baseboards & 6 inch plantation shutters add to charm & elegance. Spacious & open w/a 2 story ceiling in a LR that boasts a granite FP w/solid oak mantel & wiring for a flat screen. Shows light & bright. Finished garage has cabinets, overhead storage & vinyl flooring accessed by a full, 2 car driveway. Enjoy nearby HOA pool/spa. Located near shopping, dining at Town Center. Easy freeway access. Award winning schools.
