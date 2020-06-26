40 Conch Reef

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This one has it all: double MBRs upstairs, a downstairs BR set up as an office, spacious backyard is done in slate. Washer/dryer/fridge are all included. Remodeled kitchen with stainless sink, fridge, stove & microwave. Kitchen is further accented w/bull-nosed granite counters, "soft close" cabinet doors & drawers, pull out shelving, Bosch dishwasher & a tile backsplash w/granite inlay. Rear MBR has double sinks, large walk-in closet & separate shower & tub. Front MBR has dual mirrored wardrobe & shower over tub. Hall closet has added lighting, wine rack & extra storage wrapping under staircase. Bamboo flooring is complemented by the designer paint complete w/accent walls. Raised panel doors, chair rails, baseboards & 6 inch plantation shutters add to charm & elegance. Spacious & open w/a 2 story ceiling in a LR that boasts a granite FP w/solid oak mantel & wiring for a flat screen. Shows light & bright. Finished garage has cabinets, overhead storage & vinyl flooring accessed by a full, 2 car driveway. Enjoy nearby HOA pool/spa. Located near shopping, dining at Town Center. Easy freeway access. Award winning schools.

For Showings: Contact Steve Ruiz-Regency Real Estate Brokers, Inc. 949-292-6058 / steve@steveruizhomes.com