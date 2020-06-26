All apartments in Aliso Viejo
40 Conch Reef

40 Conch Reef · No Longer Available
Location

40 Conch Reef, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windwards

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This one has it all: double MBRs upstairs, a downstairs BR set up as an office, spacious backyard is done in slate. Washer/dryer/fridge are all included. Remodeled kitchen with stainless sink, fridge, stove & microwave. Kitchen is further accented w/bull-nosed granite counters, "soft close" cabinet doors & drawers, pull out shelving, Bosch dishwasher & a tile backsplash w/granite inlay. Rear MBR has double sinks, large walk-in closet & separate shower & tub. Front MBR has dual mirrored wardrobe & shower over tub. Hall closet has added lighting, wine rack & extra storage wrapping under staircase. Bamboo flooring is complemented by the designer paint complete w/accent walls. Raised panel doors, chair rails, baseboards & 6 inch plantation shutters add to charm & elegance. Spacious & open w/a 2 story ceiling in a LR that boasts a granite FP w/solid oak mantel & wiring for a flat screen. Shows light & bright. Finished garage has cabinets, overhead storage & vinyl flooring accessed by a full, 2 car driveway. Enjoy nearby HOA pool/spa. Located near shopping, dining at Town Center. Easy freeway access. Award winning schools.
For Showings: Contact Steve Ruiz-Regency Real Estate Brokers, Inc. 949-292-6058 / steve@steveruizhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Conch Reef have any available units?
40 Conch Reef doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 40 Conch Reef have?
Some of 40 Conch Reef's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Conch Reef currently offering any rent specials?
40 Conch Reef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Conch Reef pet-friendly?
No, 40 Conch Reef is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 40 Conch Reef offer parking?
Yes, 40 Conch Reef offers parking.
Does 40 Conch Reef have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Conch Reef offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Conch Reef have a pool?
Yes, 40 Conch Reef has a pool.
Does 40 Conch Reef have accessible units?
No, 40 Conch Reef does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Conch Reef have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Conch Reef has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Conch Reef have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Conch Reef does not have units with air conditioning.
