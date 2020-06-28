All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

40 Colonial Way

40 Colonial Way · No Longer Available
Location

40 Colonial Way, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Beautiful exclusive end unit located in the heart of Aliso Viejo. Elegant kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Entertain in the great room featuring wood floors, plantation shutters and a fireplace. Custom cabinets and paint throughout the home. Upstairs spacious bedrooms with upgraded carpet and all the amenities. Saddleback Mountain and greenbelt views. Beautiful garden with outdoor seating located just outside the home. Visit the Vantas Club with pool, spa, cabanas, workout gym, BBQ's & more. Walking distance to convenient business center. Trader Joe's, markets, movie theaters & restaurants nearby. Access to the 73 toll road and within minutes of the 5 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Colonial Way have any available units?
40 Colonial Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 40 Colonial Way have?
Some of 40 Colonial Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Colonial Way currently offering any rent specials?
40 Colonial Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Colonial Way pet-friendly?
No, 40 Colonial Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 40 Colonial Way offer parking?
Yes, 40 Colonial Way offers parking.
Does 40 Colonial Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Colonial Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Colonial Way have a pool?
Yes, 40 Colonial Way has a pool.
Does 40 Colonial Way have accessible units?
No, 40 Colonial Way does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Colonial Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Colonial Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Colonial Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Colonial Way does not have units with air conditioning.
