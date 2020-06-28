40 Colonial Way

Amenities

Beautiful exclusive end unit located in the heart of Aliso Viejo. Elegant kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Entertain in the great room featuring wood floors, plantation shutters and a fireplace. Custom cabinets and paint throughout the home. Upstairs spacious bedrooms with upgraded carpet and all the amenities. Saddleback Mountain and greenbelt views. Beautiful garden with outdoor seating located just outside the home. Visit the Vantas Club with pool, spa, cabanas, workout gym, BBQ's & more. Walking distance to convenient business center. Trader Joe's, markets, movie theaters & restaurants nearby. Access to the 73 toll road and within minutes of the 5 freeway.