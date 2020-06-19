4 Woodcrest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful location within desirable community of Aliso Viejo, This Single story condo is very private, Highly upgraded remodeled kitchen with granite counters, custom back splash , newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, Washer. dyer and refrigerator included. Bedrooms are separated from each other for quite time. inside laundry room, attached garage and another parking space included. Master bedroom has a walkin closet and access to the patio. Short walk to Association pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. only minutes to wilderness park and entry to the 73 or 133 toll roads.