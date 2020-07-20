4 Hawksmoor

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest parking

Aliso Viejo is one of the best family cities in Orange County boasting award-winning schools, beautiful neighborhoods & amazing shopping centers that offer great dining, entertainment & more. The Eagle Pointe community is a gated enclave of fine homes, many overlooking the rolling hills of Aliso Viejo. You're close to schools, parks & sports fields. Driving into the community you are immediately drawn by the warmth & coziness of your surroundings, don’t be surprised to see residents walking around greeting you as you drive by. Hidden at the end of a cul-de-sac the home provides additional guest parking, which is perfect for gatherings. Entering the home your eyes are immediately drawn to the high ceilings as walls of windows create a light & bright feeling. If you like to entertain, prepare meals in your spacious kitchen that opens to your family room. Adjourn upstairs & you’ll find spacious bedrooms, an open loft & a large walk-in closet off the master bathroom. The patio backyard is perfect for outdoor BBQ's with beautiful views of the hills. Hurry…this won’t last.