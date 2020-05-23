All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4 Glenoaks

4 Glenoaks · No Longer Available
Location

4 Glenoaks, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Glenwood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
FEEL LIKE YOU ARE LIVING ON VACATION! BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN, 2 BEDROOM, SINGLE STORY, CONDO WITH A YARD! This Glenwood Village home offers porcelain wood tile floors, gas fireplace, carpeted bedrooms, inside laundry, maintenance free back yard, and an attached single car garage! The Master bedroom features a spacious walk in closet, ceiling fan, and an ample vanity area with a sink. INCLUDED is a stackable washer and dryer, and a refrigerator! Large windows throughout brings in lots of warm light, yet very private, too. The maintenance free, fenced back yard is perfect for entertaining anytime of the year! This quiet and peaceful community offers amazing amenities - community parks, gated playground with gazebos, 2 pools, 2 spas, clubhouse, tennis courts and a fitness center. Not to mention Trader Joes, Starbucks, restaurants, paved trails and shopping are close by. READY FOR MOVE IN! *** This is a NO SMOKING property and good credit is a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Glenoaks have any available units?
4 Glenoaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 4 Glenoaks have?
Some of 4 Glenoaks's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Glenoaks currently offering any rent specials?
4 Glenoaks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Glenoaks pet-friendly?
No, 4 Glenoaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 4 Glenoaks offer parking?
Yes, 4 Glenoaks does offer parking.
Does 4 Glenoaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Glenoaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Glenoaks have a pool?
Yes, 4 Glenoaks has a pool.
Does 4 Glenoaks have accessible units?
No, 4 Glenoaks does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Glenoaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Glenoaks has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Glenoaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Glenoaks does not have units with air conditioning.
