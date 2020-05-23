4 Glenoaks

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool garage tennis court

FEEL LIKE YOU ARE LIVING ON VACATION! BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN, 2 BEDROOM, SINGLE STORY, CONDO WITH A YARD! This Glenwood Village home offers porcelain wood tile floors, gas fireplace, carpeted bedrooms, inside laundry, maintenance free back yard, and an attached single car garage! The Master bedroom features a spacious walk in closet, ceiling fan, and an ample vanity area with a sink. INCLUDED is a stackable washer and dryer, and a refrigerator! Large windows throughout brings in lots of warm light, yet very private, too. The maintenance free, fenced back yard is perfect for entertaining anytime of the year! This quiet and peaceful community offers amazing amenities - community parks, gated playground with gazebos, 2 pools, 2 spas, clubhouse, tennis courts and a fitness center. Not to mention Trader Joes, Starbucks, restaurants, paved trails and shopping are close by. READY FOR MOVE IN! *** This is a NO SMOKING property and good credit is a must!