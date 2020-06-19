4 Cloudcrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible 2 Bedroom + Loft End Unit Location Overlooking Lush Greenbelts With Lots Of Privacy & Serene Views From Every Room! Light & Bright Open Floorplan Features Vaulted Ceilings and Numerous Windows Allowing The Flow From The Living Room, Dining Area & Kitchen Onto The Balcony With Green Hills View. The Kitchen Has Just Been Refreshed With Exquisite Quartz Counter Tops, New Stainless Stove Cooktop/Microwave, and Freshly Painted Cabinetry. The Master Bedroom Suite Features Serene Views & A Large Walk-In Closet. Spacious Direct Access 2-Car Garage With Lots Of Storage. Perfectly Located In A Private End Of The Community Offering Plenty Of Natural Light & Greenery Views. Conveniently Located Within Walking Distance To A Beautiful Park, Close To Blue Ribbon Awarded Schools, Aliso Viejo Town Center, Hiking & Trails, Toll Roads, Entertaining & Shopping.