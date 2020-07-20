38 Sandpiper Lane

Amenities



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, condo located in the Seagate Colony in Laguna Audubon! This nicely upgraded home features

vaulted ceilings, custom wood plantation shutters, remodeled kitchen with ungraded stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting,

and granite counter tops. The kitchen is open to the living room and the location of the unit brings in natural sunlight. There is a large deck/balcony overlooking mature trees and greenbelts and great for hangout and BBQ’s! Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, upgraded vanity, newer glass tub/shower enclosure and upgraded lighting fixture. Second bedroom can be used as a bedroom or office. Washer & Dryer are located off the deck and in enclosed area. One private garage, plus one assigned parking space, conveniently located. Resort style community pool, spa, clubhouse and work out gym!

Easy beach access and excellent proximity to nearby shopping including Aliso Viejo Town Center w/ shops ,quick drive to

Irvine Spectrum & Laguna Beach. Close to Toll Road & Freeways for an easy commute!