38 Sandpiper Lane
38 Sandpiper Lane

38 Sandpiper Lane · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

38 Sandpiper Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seagate Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, condo located in the Seagate Colony in Laguna Audubon! This nicely upgraded home features
vaulted ceilings, custom wood plantation shutters, remodeled kitchen with ungraded stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting,
and granite counter tops. The kitchen is open to the living room and the location of the unit brings in natural sunlight. There is a large deck/balcony overlooking mature trees and greenbelts and great for hangout and BBQ’s! Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, upgraded vanity, newer glass tub/shower enclosure and upgraded lighting fixture. Second bedroom can be used as a bedroom or office. Washer & Dryer are located off the deck and in enclosed area. One private garage, plus one assigned parking space, conveniently located. Resort style community pool, spa, clubhouse and work out gym!
Easy beach access and excellent proximity to nearby shopping including Aliso Viejo Town Center w/ shops ,quick drive to
Irvine Spectrum & Laguna Beach. Close to Toll Road & Freeways for an easy commute!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Sandpiper Lane have any available units?
38 Sandpiper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 38 Sandpiper Lane have?
Some of 38 Sandpiper Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Sandpiper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
38 Sandpiper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Sandpiper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 38 Sandpiper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 38 Sandpiper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 38 Sandpiper Lane offers parking.
Does 38 Sandpiper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Sandpiper Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Sandpiper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 38 Sandpiper Lane has a pool.
Does 38 Sandpiper Lane have accessible units?
No, 38 Sandpiper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Sandpiper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Sandpiper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Sandpiper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Sandpiper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
