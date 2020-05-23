All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 37 Carlsbad Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
37 Carlsbad Lane
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:46 PM

37 Carlsbad Lane

37 Carlsbad Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

37 Carlsbad Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Coronado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
One of the best locations and the largest model in the highly desirable CORONADO community! There is NOBODY ABOVE OR BELOW YOU. This condo has a LARGE PATIO area for entertaining, and very easy access to POOL and SPA. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has dark luxury-vinyl WOOD plank floors throughout, even on the STAIRS. Bedroom carpet is BRAND NEW. You will enjoy the OPEN FLOOR PLAN between the living area and kitchen. The LARGE kitchen contains ALL STAINLESS STEEL appliances, a large PANTRY and beautiful GRANITE countertops. The living area has a cozy GAS FIREPLACE, a coat closet, and an attached LAUNDRY ROOM that leads to a two-car ATTACHED GARAGE. The wood plank stairs lead you to three freshly painted bedrooms and a bathroom with upgraded granite counters and fixtures. The master is ENSUITE and has a nice sized WALK-IN CLOSET and DUAL sinks with granite counters. Close to beaches, biking and walking trails, shopping, theaters, and great schools. Centrally located to everywhere you want to go. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Carlsbad Lane have any available units?
37 Carlsbad Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 37 Carlsbad Lane have?
Some of 37 Carlsbad Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Carlsbad Lane currently offering any rent specials?
37 Carlsbad Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Carlsbad Lane pet-friendly?
No, 37 Carlsbad Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 37 Carlsbad Lane offer parking?
Yes, 37 Carlsbad Lane offers parking.
Does 37 Carlsbad Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Carlsbad Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Carlsbad Lane have a pool?
Yes, 37 Carlsbad Lane has a pool.
Does 37 Carlsbad Lane have accessible units?
No, 37 Carlsbad Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Carlsbad Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Carlsbad Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Carlsbad Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Carlsbad Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with BalconiesAliso Viejo Apartments with Garages
Aliso Viejo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CA
Rialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College