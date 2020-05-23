37 Carlsbad Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

One of the best locations and the largest model in the highly desirable CORONADO community! There is NOBODY ABOVE OR BELOW YOU. This condo has a LARGE PATIO area for entertaining, and very easy access to POOL and SPA. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has dark luxury-vinyl WOOD plank floors throughout, even on the STAIRS. Bedroom carpet is BRAND NEW. You will enjoy the OPEN FLOOR PLAN between the living area and kitchen. The LARGE kitchen contains ALL STAINLESS STEEL appliances, a large PANTRY and beautiful GRANITE countertops. The living area has a cozy GAS FIREPLACE, a coat closet, and an attached LAUNDRY ROOM that leads to a two-car ATTACHED GARAGE. The wood plank stairs lead you to three freshly painted bedrooms and a bathroom with upgraded granite counters and fixtures. The master is ENSUITE and has a nice sized WALK-IN CLOSET and DUAL sinks with granite counters. Close to beaches, biking and walking trails, shopping, theaters, and great schools. Centrally located to everywhere you want to go. This one won't last long!