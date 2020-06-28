All apartments in Aliso Viejo
36 Tanglewood
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

36 Tanglewood

36 Tanglewood · No Longer Available
Location

36 Tanglewood, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Family Home - Welcome to a gorgeously upgraded 4-bedroom cul-de-sac home in the highly desired community of Pacific Ridge! The curb appeal will draw you in with the charming front yard, attractive landscaping, and drought tolerant artificial grass. The grand entry features dramatic cathedral vaulted ceilings and leads you into formal living and dining rooms boasting striking hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and a walk in pantry with pull out drawers. Refrigerator and dishwasher are brand new and never used! Cozy up to your fireplace in the large family room off the kitchen. Upstairs, the gorgeous wood flooring continues and leads you to your four spacious bedrooms. Massive master suite with sitting area has a newly remodeled spa like bathroom featuring stunning quartz countertops with marble flooring and in the shower. The additional 3 bedrooms share a lovely hall bathroom with dual sinks and high end finishes. You will also love the private back yard with a dog run, an artificial grass area, above ground spa and stone paved patio! Upgrades include a huge 3 car garage with storage space, brand new paint throughout the entire house, and new landscaping. No expense has been spared in making this home an absolute gem! This family friendly community has numerous parks and easy access to work centers, beaches and shopping

(RLNE5151184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Tanglewood have any available units?
36 Tanglewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 36 Tanglewood have?
Some of 36 Tanglewood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Tanglewood currently offering any rent specials?
36 Tanglewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Tanglewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Tanglewood is pet friendly.
Does 36 Tanglewood offer parking?
Yes, 36 Tanglewood offers parking.
Does 36 Tanglewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Tanglewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Tanglewood have a pool?
No, 36 Tanglewood does not have a pool.
Does 36 Tanglewood have accessible units?
No, 36 Tanglewood does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Tanglewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Tanglewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Tanglewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Tanglewood does not have units with air conditioning.
