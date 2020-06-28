36 Tanglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Single Family Home - Welcome to a gorgeously upgraded 4-bedroom cul-de-sac home in the highly desired community of Pacific Ridge! The curb appeal will draw you in with the charming front yard, attractive landscaping, and drought tolerant artificial grass. The grand entry features dramatic cathedral vaulted ceilings and leads you into formal living and dining rooms boasting striking hardwood flooring. Gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and a walk in pantry with pull out drawers. Refrigerator and dishwasher are brand new and never used! Cozy up to your fireplace in the large family room off the kitchen. Upstairs, the gorgeous wood flooring continues and leads you to your four spacious bedrooms. Massive master suite with sitting area has a newly remodeled spa like bathroom featuring stunning quartz countertops with marble flooring and in the shower. The additional 3 bedrooms share a lovely hall bathroom with dual sinks and high end finishes. You will also love the private back yard with a dog run, an artificial grass area, above ground spa and stone paved patio! Upgrades include a huge 3 car garage with storage space, brand new paint throughout the entire house, and new landscaping. No expense has been spared in making this home an absolute gem! This family friendly community has numerous parks and easy access to work centers, beaches and shopping



(RLNE5151184)