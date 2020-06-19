All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

36 Donatello

36 Donatello · No Longer Available
Location

36 Donatello, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
California Renaissance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Absolutely stunning 3 bedrom/2 bath condo in the peaceful community of Californa Renaissance! This home has it all...privacy, sunsets, plenty of parking. You'll love coming home to the light and airy home. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings, wood-like tile, plantation shutters, and a cozy fireplace. Step out onto the spacious backyard to relax at the end of the day to enjoy the sunset. Create amazing dinners in the recently remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features city light views from the balcony, vaulted ceilings, plenty of closet space. Enjoy a relaxing shower in the completely remodeled master bathroom with dual sinks. California Renaissance is a quiet community yet close enough to restaurants, theaters, shopping, and freeways. Aliso Viejo is home to excellent schools, 25 miles of hiking and biking trails, and tons of parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Donatello have any available units?
36 Donatello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 36 Donatello have?
Some of 36 Donatello's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Donatello currently offering any rent specials?
36 Donatello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Donatello pet-friendly?
No, 36 Donatello is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 36 Donatello offer parking?
Yes, 36 Donatello offers parking.
Does 36 Donatello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Donatello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Donatello have a pool?
No, 36 Donatello does not have a pool.
Does 36 Donatello have accessible units?
No, 36 Donatello does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Donatello have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Donatello has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Donatello have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Donatello does not have units with air conditioning.
