36 Donatello

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Absolutely stunning 3 bedrom/2 bath condo in the peaceful community of Californa Renaissance! This home has it all...privacy, sunsets, plenty of parking. You'll love coming home to the light and airy home. The living room boasts vaulted ceilings, wood-like tile, plantation shutters, and a cozy fireplace. Step out onto the spacious backyard to relax at the end of the day to enjoy the sunset. Create amazing dinners in the recently remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features city light views from the balcony, vaulted ceilings, plenty of closet space. Enjoy a relaxing shower in the completely remodeled master bathroom with dual sinks. California Renaissance is a quiet community yet close enough to restaurants, theaters, shopping, and freeways. Aliso Viejo is home to excellent schools, 25 miles of hiking and biking trails, and tons of parks.