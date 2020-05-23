All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 34 Sandpiper Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
34 Sandpiper Ln
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

34 Sandpiper Ln

34 Sandpiper Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

34 Sandpiper Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seagate Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Charming end unit in the Seagate Colony community. Nice location with lots of natural light in the rooms. A great floor plan that two bedrooms on the two sides of the condo, which gives great privacy for people to enjoy their life. The house is furnitured with washer, dryer, and refrigerator in the unit, and totally ready for people to move in. There are two swimming pools in the community and also a nicely equipped gym. The winning schools are also nearby. This house could be your best choice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Sandpiper Ln have any available units?
34 Sandpiper Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 34 Sandpiper Ln have?
Some of 34 Sandpiper Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Sandpiper Ln currently offering any rent specials?
34 Sandpiper Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Sandpiper Ln pet-friendly?
No, 34 Sandpiper Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 34 Sandpiper Ln offer parking?
No, 34 Sandpiper Ln does not offer parking.
Does 34 Sandpiper Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Sandpiper Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Sandpiper Ln have a pool?
Yes, 34 Sandpiper Ln has a pool.
Does 34 Sandpiper Ln have accessible units?
No, 34 Sandpiper Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Sandpiper Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Sandpiper Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Sandpiper Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Sandpiper Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College