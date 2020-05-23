34 Sandpiper Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Charming end unit in the Seagate Colony community. Nice location with lots of natural light in the rooms. A great floor plan that two bedrooms on the two sides of the condo, which gives great privacy for people to enjoy their life. The house is furnitured with washer, dryer, and refrigerator in the unit, and totally ready for people to move in. There are two swimming pools in the community and also a nicely equipped gym. The winning schools are also nearby. This house could be your best choice!