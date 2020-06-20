All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
33 Via Abruzzi
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

33 Via Abruzzi

33 Via Abruzzi · (949) 709-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Via Abruzzi, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Altisse

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Panoramic city light and mountain view 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1-car attached garage. Upper unit with wood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings & dual tone custom paint. Living/dining room combo includes glass tiled fireplace, ceiling fan, lots of windows for natural light, deck access and breath-taking views. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances with fridge included, glass tile backsplash, recessed lights and breakfast bar. Master is on the view side with walk-in closet and slider door to the deck. Master bath with dual vessel sinks and large oval soaking tub. Remodeled 2nd bath also has vessel sink. Interior washer/dryer closet with w/d included. Direct garage access. Community pool and spa, and convenient to shopping, theater, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Via Abruzzi have any available units?
33 Via Abruzzi has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Via Abruzzi have?
Some of 33 Via Abruzzi's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Via Abruzzi currently offering any rent specials?
33 Via Abruzzi isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Via Abruzzi pet-friendly?
No, 33 Via Abruzzi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 33 Via Abruzzi offer parking?
Yes, 33 Via Abruzzi does offer parking.
Does 33 Via Abruzzi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Via Abruzzi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Via Abruzzi have a pool?
Yes, 33 Via Abruzzi has a pool.
Does 33 Via Abruzzi have accessible units?
No, 33 Via Abruzzi does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Via Abruzzi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Via Abruzzi has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Via Abruzzi have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Via Abruzzi does not have units with air conditioning.
