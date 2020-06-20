33 Via Abruzzi

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Panoramic city light and mountain view 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1-car attached garage. Upper unit with wood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings & dual tone custom paint. Living/dining room combo includes glass tiled fireplace, ceiling fan, lots of windows for natural light, deck access and breath-taking views. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances with fridge included, glass tile backsplash, recessed lights and breakfast bar. Master is on the view side with walk-in closet and slider door to the deck. Master bath with dual vessel sinks and large oval soaking tub. Remodeled 2nd bath also has vessel sink. Interior washer/dryer closet with w/d included. Direct garage access. Community pool and spa, and convenient to shopping, theater, restaurants.