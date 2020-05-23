All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

33 Royal Tern Lane

33 Royal Tern Lane · No Longer Available
Location

33 Royal Tern Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audubon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tastefully Remodeled home, Open floor plan, Brand new kitchen, Granite counter tops, new flooring through out, beautiful doubled sided fire place. Wonderful out door spaces, very nice size back yard, Large balcony off the master bedroom. Brand new landscaping, Brand new garage door.
Wonderful home in a prestigious award winning Laguna Beach School district neighborhood. From here you have an easy walk to parks and hiking trails. Close to All major High ways like 73, I-5, 133. Also near the downtown Aliso Viejo for shopping, dining, movies ........

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Royal Tern Lane have any available units?
33 Royal Tern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 33 Royal Tern Lane have?
Some of 33 Royal Tern Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Royal Tern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
33 Royal Tern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Royal Tern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 33 Royal Tern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 33 Royal Tern Lane offer parking?
Yes, 33 Royal Tern Lane offers parking.
Does 33 Royal Tern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Royal Tern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Royal Tern Lane have a pool?
No, 33 Royal Tern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 33 Royal Tern Lane have accessible units?
No, 33 Royal Tern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Royal Tern Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Royal Tern Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Royal Tern Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Royal Tern Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
