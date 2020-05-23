33 Royal Tern Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tastefully Remodeled home, Open floor plan, Brand new kitchen, Granite counter tops, new flooring through out, beautiful doubled sided fire place. Wonderful out door spaces, very nice size back yard, Large balcony off the master bedroom. Brand new landscaping, Brand new garage door.

Wonderful home in a prestigious award winning Laguna Beach School district neighborhood. From here you have an easy walk to parks and hiking trails. Close to All major High ways like 73, I-5, 133. Also near the downtown Aliso Viejo for shopping, dining, movies ........