Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

32 deerborn

32 Deerborn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

32 Deerborn Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This incredibly beautiful home is a corner lot property situated in the highly desirable community of “California Summit”. This home has incredible features such as high ceilings and plenty of windows to create a light, bright and open ambiance and magnificent views of trees and greenery. The chef’s kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances overlooks the spacious dining room, living room with a fireplace and highly upgraded features such. The master bedroom offers a walk in closet, view of Soka, upgraded bathroom and sits off the main level. It has wood floors throughout the whole house, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, recess lighting, washer and dryer on the main level and near the kitchen. There is a separate family room off the second and third bedroom which leads directly to the backyard. This home is turn-key ready to move in. Lowest HOA in Aliso Viejo and no mello roos tax. Walking distance to Canyon Vista Elementary. This home offers location, Blue Ribbon winning schools, hiking and trails, and most importantly a beautiful property to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 deerborn have any available units?
32 deerborn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 32 deerborn have?
Some of 32 deerborn's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 deerborn currently offering any rent specials?
32 deerborn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 deerborn pet-friendly?
No, 32 deerborn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 32 deerborn offer parking?
Yes, 32 deerborn offers parking.
Does 32 deerborn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 deerborn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 deerborn have a pool?
No, 32 deerborn does not have a pool.
Does 32 deerborn have accessible units?
No, 32 deerborn does not have accessible units.
Does 32 deerborn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 deerborn has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 deerborn have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 deerborn does not have units with air conditioning.
