32 deerborn

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This incredibly beautiful home is a corner lot property situated in the highly desirable community of “California Summit”. This home has incredible features such as high ceilings and plenty of windows to create a light, bright and open ambiance and magnificent views of trees and greenery. The chef’s kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances overlooks the spacious dining room, living room with a fireplace and highly upgraded features such. The master bedroom offers a walk in closet, view of Soka, upgraded bathroom and sits off the main level. It has wood floors throughout the whole house, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, recess lighting, washer and dryer on the main level and near the kitchen. There is a separate family room off the second and third bedroom which leads directly to the backyard. This home is turn-key ready to move in. Lowest HOA in Aliso Viejo and no mello roos tax. Walking distance to Canyon Vista Elementary. This home offers location, Blue Ribbon winning schools, hiking and trails, and most importantly a beautiful property to call home.