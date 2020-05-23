31 Pierremont

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

POPULAR LOCATION IN DESIRABLE PROMENADE COMMUNITY WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS AND ALISO VIEJO TOWN CENTER! Model perfect and upgraded, 4 bedroom single family home featuring a great room style floor plan which opens to an amazing kitchen with designer Quartz counter tops with bar seating, stainless steel appliances, sink and faucet, and sliding doors leading to the back yard. Main floor also features a living room, dining area and remodeled powder room with designer vanity and fixtures. Upgraded flooring and baseboards throughout, wood staircase with white risers leading to the second level with convenient full size laundry area at bedroom level, and large hall bathroom with dual sinks and upgraded fixtures. Master suite featuring a large walk-in closet, separate tub and and shower with glass enclosure and large vanity with dual sinks. Upgraded recessed lighting, designer door hardware and window treatments, Nest smart phone enabled thermostat, and stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Direct access to two car attached garage with lots of cabinets and long driveway. Easy toll road access (73), beach and freeway access (via 133). Awesome location and award winning schools!