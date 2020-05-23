All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 31 Pierremont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
31 Pierremont
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

31 Pierremont

31 Pierremont · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

31 Pierremont, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Promenade

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
POPULAR LOCATION IN DESIRABLE PROMENADE COMMUNITY WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER SCHOOLS AND ALISO VIEJO TOWN CENTER! Model perfect and upgraded, 4 bedroom single family home featuring a great room style floor plan which opens to an amazing kitchen with designer Quartz counter tops with bar seating, stainless steel appliances, sink and faucet, and sliding doors leading to the back yard. Main floor also features a living room, dining area and remodeled powder room with designer vanity and fixtures. Upgraded flooring and baseboards throughout, wood staircase with white risers leading to the second level with convenient full size laundry area at bedroom level, and large hall bathroom with dual sinks and upgraded fixtures. Master suite featuring a large walk-in closet, separate tub and and shower with glass enclosure and large vanity with dual sinks. Upgraded recessed lighting, designer door hardware and window treatments, Nest smart phone enabled thermostat, and stainless steel refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Direct access to two car attached garage with lots of cabinets and long driveway. Easy toll road access (73), beach and freeway access (via 133). Awesome location and award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Pierremont have any available units?
31 Pierremont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 31 Pierremont have?
Some of 31 Pierremont's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Pierremont currently offering any rent specials?
31 Pierremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Pierremont pet-friendly?
No, 31 Pierremont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 31 Pierremont offer parking?
Yes, 31 Pierremont offers parking.
Does 31 Pierremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Pierremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Pierremont have a pool?
No, 31 Pierremont does not have a pool.
Does 31 Pierremont have accessible units?
No, 31 Pierremont does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Pierremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Pierremont has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Pierremont have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Pierremont does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College