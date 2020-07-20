31 Glittering Sky

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful home in prestigious gated community of Canyon View Estate with views overlooking the canyons of Aliso Wood Canyons, Cathedral ceilings in foyer, wood floors throughout main floor, downstairs bedroom, crown moldings throughout, all 4 bedrooms with ceiling fans, Kitchen with granite counters, center island, 4-burner range with griddle, stainless steel appliances, balcony off master bedroom with canyon views, master bath with jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Secluded courtyard next to downstairs hallway, low maintenance backyard with canyon views. Award winning Canyon Vista elementary school is in walking distance.