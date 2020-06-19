30 Westerly

Amenities

Turnkey Townhome, Ready to move in, located in the beautiful gate Windsong Community that provides all family activities such as renovated pool, tennis court and children play ground. This peaceful neighborhood home features all upgraded engineer wood laminate floor though out, quartz countertop kitchen and bathroom vanities. Two master suites (2 beds) upstairs with high vaulted ceiling family room (can be used as 3rd bedroom) in between for entertainment, relaxing and watching TV with elegant fireplace. Two-car garage has epoxy floor. Guest bathroom is downstairs. Excellent schools, safe environment, walking distance to Aliso Town Center shopping , Restaurant areas and convenient access to Freeways. Call Sidney 714-724-9911 or 714-240-1569