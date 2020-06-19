All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:02 PM

30 Westerly

30 Westerly · No Longer Available
Location

30 Westerly, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windsong

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Turnkey Townhome, Ready to move in, located in the beautiful gate Windsong Community that provides all family activities such as renovated pool, tennis court and children play ground. This peaceful neighborhood home features all upgraded engineer wood laminate floor though out, quartz countertop kitchen and bathroom vanities. Two master suites (2 beds) upstairs with high vaulted ceiling family room (can be used as 3rd bedroom) in between for entertainment, relaxing and watching TV with elegant fireplace. Two-car garage has epoxy floor. Guest bathroom is downstairs. Excellent schools, safe environment, walking distance to Aliso Town Center shopping , Restaurant areas and convenient access to Freeways. Call Sidney 714-724-9911 or 714-240-1569

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Westerly have any available units?
30 Westerly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 30 Westerly have?
Some of 30 Westerly's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Westerly currently offering any rent specials?
30 Westerly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Westerly pet-friendly?
No, 30 Westerly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 30 Westerly offer parking?
Yes, 30 Westerly offers parking.
Does 30 Westerly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Westerly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Westerly have a pool?
Yes, 30 Westerly has a pool.
Does 30 Westerly have accessible units?
No, 30 Westerly does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Westerly have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Westerly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Westerly have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Westerly does not have units with air conditioning.

