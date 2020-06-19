30 Lighthouse

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Highly upgraded 3 bed/3 bath condo in the famous Windwards Community. This bright and sunny condo has high vaulted ceiling, lots of windows, beautiful fireplace in living room, main floor bedroom and full bath, separate laundry with easy access to garage. Highly upgraded kitchen (granite counter-top, newer cabinet) with large garden window looking views of trees, birds and outdoor garden. Comfortable and elegant bamboo flooring throughout stairways, second floor bedrooms and hallway including closets. Second bedroom with a cozy window seating and a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and extra-long vanity, soaking tub and shower provide absolute privacy for living. Backyard is full of mature and beautiful plants, flowers and trees. HOA provides pool and spa and lots of more amenities.