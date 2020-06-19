All apartments in Aliso Viejo
30 Lighthouse

30 Lighthouse Pt · No Longer Available
Location

30 Lighthouse Pt, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windwards

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded 3 bed/3 bath condo in the famous Windwards Community. This bright and sunny condo has high vaulted ceiling, lots of windows, beautiful fireplace in living room, main floor bedroom and full bath, separate laundry with easy access to garage. Highly upgraded kitchen (granite counter-top, newer cabinet) with large garden window looking views of trees, birds and outdoor garden. Comfortable and elegant bamboo flooring throughout stairways, second floor bedrooms and hallway including closets. Second bedroom with a cozy window seating and a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and extra-long vanity, soaking tub and shower provide absolute privacy for living. Backyard is full of mature and beautiful plants, flowers and trees. HOA provides pool and spa and lots of more amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Lighthouse have any available units?
30 Lighthouse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 30 Lighthouse have?
Some of 30 Lighthouse's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Lighthouse currently offering any rent specials?
30 Lighthouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Lighthouse pet-friendly?
No, 30 Lighthouse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 30 Lighthouse offer parking?
Yes, 30 Lighthouse offers parking.
Does 30 Lighthouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Lighthouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Lighthouse have a pool?
Yes, 30 Lighthouse has a pool.
Does 30 Lighthouse have accessible units?
No, 30 Lighthouse does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Lighthouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Lighthouse has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Lighthouse have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Lighthouse does not have units with air conditioning.

