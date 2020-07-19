Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large Desirable Gated 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome in Aliso Viejo - Large Desirable Gated 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome in the Montelena HOA in Aliso Viejo



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Monday, February 18th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 6:00PM to 7:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!



NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT THE UNIT!

New Carpets in Upstairs Bedrooms

Wood floors throughout downstairs

Full bathroom down

Main floor room can be bedroom or office

Master Suite features bathroom with dual-vanity sinks and dual closets

Upstairs has a large loft or bonus room has Vaulted ceilings

Fireplace in Loft

Downstairs fireplace in living room

Central A/C and Heat

Plantation shutters throughout the home

Kitchen with Granite counter tops

Private back patio

Attached 2-car garage with storage



NON-SMOKING HOME

$2,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for Pets



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing.

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



(RLNE2067143)