Last updated March 19 2019

3 Sagunto

3 Sagunto · No Longer Available
Location

3 Sagunto, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Desirable Gated 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome in Aliso Viejo - Large Desirable Gated 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome in the Montelena HOA in Aliso Viejo

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Monday, February 18th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT THE UNIT!
New Carpets in Upstairs Bedrooms
Wood floors throughout downstairs
Full bathroom down
Main floor room can be bedroom or office
Master Suite features bathroom with dual-vanity sinks and dual closets
Upstairs has a large loft or bonus room has Vaulted ceilings
Fireplace in Loft
Downstairs fireplace in living room
Central A/C and Heat
Plantation shutters throughout the home
Kitchen with Granite counter tops
Private back patio
Attached 2-car garage with storage

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,795 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE2067143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Sagunto have any available units?
3 Sagunto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 3 Sagunto have?
Some of 3 Sagunto's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Sagunto currently offering any rent specials?
3 Sagunto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Sagunto pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Sagunto is pet friendly.
Does 3 Sagunto offer parking?
Yes, 3 Sagunto offers parking.
Does 3 Sagunto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Sagunto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Sagunto have a pool?
No, 3 Sagunto does not have a pool.
Does 3 Sagunto have accessible units?
No, 3 Sagunto does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Sagunto have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Sagunto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Sagunto have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Sagunto has units with air conditioning.
