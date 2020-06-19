All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

3 Promontory Park

3 Promontory Park · No Longer Available
Location

3 Promontory Park, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Calabria Condominiums

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This is a spacious 1,302 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom two story townhome with no one above or below. It has a light and bright kitchen with white tiled counters, gas range and built in microwave. It has a breakfast bar that opens to the dining area. The living room has gas burning fireplace. It's warm two-tone paint palate is complemented with dark wood flooring downstairs. Upstairs there are 2 generously sized bedrooms both with plush carpet. The master suite has a walk-in closet and dual sinks with lots of counter space. It includes a laundry room inside the home. The garage has direct access to the home. A perfect location inside the tract affords privacy. Calabria includes a large resort pool, spa, and BBQ area. Located close to the Aliso Viejo Town Center which includes dining, shopping and lots of entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Promontory Park have any available units?
3 Promontory Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 3 Promontory Park have?
Some of 3 Promontory Park's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Promontory Park currently offering any rent specials?
3 Promontory Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Promontory Park pet-friendly?
No, 3 Promontory Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 3 Promontory Park offer parking?
Yes, 3 Promontory Park offers parking.
Does 3 Promontory Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Promontory Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Promontory Park have a pool?
Yes, 3 Promontory Park has a pool.
Does 3 Promontory Park have accessible units?
No, 3 Promontory Park does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Promontory Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Promontory Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Promontory Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Promontory Park does not have units with air conditioning.
