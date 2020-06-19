3 Promontory Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This is a spacious 1,302 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom two story townhome with no one above or below. It has a light and bright kitchen with white tiled counters, gas range and built in microwave. It has a breakfast bar that opens to the dining area. The living room has gas burning fireplace. It's warm two-tone paint palate is complemented with dark wood flooring downstairs. Upstairs there are 2 generously sized bedrooms both with plush carpet. The master suite has a walk-in closet and dual sinks with lots of counter space. It includes a laundry room inside the home. The garage has direct access to the home. A perfect location inside the tract affords privacy. Calabria includes a large resort pool, spa, and BBQ area. Located close to the Aliso Viejo Town Center which includes dining, shopping and lots of entertainment.