29 Vellisimo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled corner unit with gated entry way and private patio. This bright and airy home has a family room with fireplace, separate dining room and living room. Kitchen was recently updated with granite counters, dishwasher, stove, oven and fridge. All bedrooms are located upstairs and equipped with ceiling fans and recessed lighting. The master suite is spacious and serene. Condo was recently repiped, flooring was updated, and has attached 2 car garage. This prestigious community is close to schools, restaurants, the toll road and much more! Don't miss out!