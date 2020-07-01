All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM

29 Vellisimo Drive

29 Vellisimo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29 Vellisimo Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Passeggio

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled corner unit with gated entry way and private patio. This bright and airy home has a family room with fireplace, separate dining room and living room. Kitchen was recently updated with granite counters, dishwasher, stove, oven and fridge. All bedrooms are located upstairs and equipped with ceiling fans and recessed lighting. The master suite is spacious and serene. Condo was recently repiped, flooring was updated, and has attached 2 car garage. This prestigious community is close to schools, restaurants, the toll road and much more! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Vellisimo Drive have any available units?
29 Vellisimo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 29 Vellisimo Drive have?
Some of 29 Vellisimo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Vellisimo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29 Vellisimo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Vellisimo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29 Vellisimo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 29 Vellisimo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29 Vellisimo Drive offers parking.
Does 29 Vellisimo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Vellisimo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Vellisimo Drive have a pool?
No, 29 Vellisimo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29 Vellisimo Drive have accessible units?
No, 29 Vellisimo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Vellisimo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Vellisimo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Vellisimo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Vellisimo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

