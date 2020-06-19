29 Lindengrove

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - $1,000 MOVE-IN CREDIT FOR JULY 15 MOVE IN! Spacious detached single family home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located on a single loaded street. This beautiful home features fresh interior paint and wood flooring throughout the main level, shutters and ceiling fans throughout, and a separate formal living room. Remodeled open kitchen with granite counters includes stainless appliances, a wine fridge and breakfast bar adjacent to the dining area and spacious family room with French doors providing easy access to the backyard. Enjoy brand new vinyl flooring and soaring vaulted ceilings within the master suite with his and her mirrored wardrobe doors and walk-in closet. Master bath includes Quartz counters, a large soaking tub with separate shower and dual sinks. Secondary bedrooms all upstairs include brand new carpet. Separate indoor laundry room with tiled flooring and direct garage access to the 3-car garage. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, & gardening services included. NOTE: there is a fee of $75/month per animal.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4853092)