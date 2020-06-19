All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 29 Lindengrove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
29 Lindengrove
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

29 Lindengrove

29 Lindengrove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

29 Lindengrove, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bedroom home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - $1,000 MOVE-IN CREDIT FOR JULY 15 MOVE IN! Spacious detached single family home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located on a single loaded street. This beautiful home features fresh interior paint and wood flooring throughout the main level, shutters and ceiling fans throughout, and a separate formal living room. Remodeled open kitchen with granite counters includes stainless appliances, a wine fridge and breakfast bar adjacent to the dining area and spacious family room with French doors providing easy access to the backyard. Enjoy brand new vinyl flooring and soaring vaulted ceilings within the master suite with his and her mirrored wardrobe doors and walk-in closet. Master bath includes Quartz counters, a large soaking tub with separate shower and dual sinks. Secondary bedrooms all upstairs include brand new carpet. Separate indoor laundry room with tiled flooring and direct garage access to the 3-car garage. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, & gardening services included. NOTE: there is a fee of $75/month per animal.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4853092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Lindengrove have any available units?
29 Lindengrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 29 Lindengrove have?
Some of 29 Lindengrove's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Lindengrove currently offering any rent specials?
29 Lindengrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Lindengrove pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Lindengrove is pet friendly.
Does 29 Lindengrove offer parking?
Yes, 29 Lindengrove offers parking.
Does 29 Lindengrove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Lindengrove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Lindengrove have a pool?
No, 29 Lindengrove does not have a pool.
Does 29 Lindengrove have accessible units?
No, 29 Lindengrove does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Lindengrove have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Lindengrove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Lindengrove have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Lindengrove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with BalconiesAliso Viejo Apartments with Garages
Aliso Viejo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CA
Rialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College