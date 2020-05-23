All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

29 Goldenrain

29 Goldenrain · No Longer Available
Location

29 Goldenrain, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Carmel

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Rarely found home located on a very desirable cul-de-sac in the Carmel Community of Aliso Viejo. This single family home offers stunning views of Laguna Canyons. Featuring a bright and open 2081 sqrt floor plan that hosts 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with ground floor bedroom, and a 4th bedroom / retreat option that's currently configured as a spacious retreat. The formal living and dining rooms offer vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwood flooring and stylish wood and wrought iron staircase. The gourmet kitchen features elegant granite counter space and abundant cabinet storage and food preparation island. Relax in the family room with its cozy fireplace and panoramic views through French doors. Gorgeous master bedroom generously presents tranquil mountain views, dedicated fireplace, dual luxurious vanity sinks, comfortable soaking-tub and oversized walk-in closet. Facing stunning canyon view, the backyard offers the ideal escape for family and friends gatherings. Close to Canyon View Community Park and Aliso Niguel reserve for outdoor activities such as hiking and biking. Schools, shopping, and dinning are close by for convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Goldenrain have any available units?
29 Goldenrain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 29 Goldenrain have?
Some of 29 Goldenrain's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Goldenrain currently offering any rent specials?
29 Goldenrain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Goldenrain pet-friendly?
No, 29 Goldenrain is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 29 Goldenrain offer parking?
No, 29 Goldenrain does not offer parking.
Does 29 Goldenrain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Goldenrain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Goldenrain have a pool?
No, 29 Goldenrain does not have a pool.
Does 29 Goldenrain have accessible units?
No, 29 Goldenrain does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Goldenrain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Goldenrain has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Goldenrain have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Goldenrain does not have units with air conditioning.

