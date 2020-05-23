29 Goldenrain

Amenities

Rarely found home located on a very desirable cul-de-sac in the Carmel Community of Aliso Viejo. This single family home offers stunning views of Laguna Canyons. Featuring a bright and open 2081 sqrt floor plan that hosts 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with ground floor bedroom, and a 4th bedroom / retreat option that's currently configured as a spacious retreat. The formal living and dining rooms offer vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwood flooring and stylish wood and wrought iron staircase. The gourmet kitchen features elegant granite counter space and abundant cabinet storage and food preparation island. Relax in the family room with its cozy fireplace and panoramic views through French doors. Gorgeous master bedroom generously presents tranquil mountain views, dedicated fireplace, dual luxurious vanity sinks, comfortable soaking-tub and oversized walk-in closet. Facing stunning canyon view, the backyard offers the ideal escape for family and friends gatherings. Close to Canyon View Community Park and Aliso Niguel reserve for outdoor activities such as hiking and biking. Schools, shopping, and dinning are close by for convenience.