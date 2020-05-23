Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very dramatic , light and bright floorplan with soaring cathedral ceilings throughout in the Californi Renaissance tract..Three bedrooms with 2.75 baths. Great views from the kitchen, living room, dining room, master suite and patio. Recent painted. Home has three bedrooms, a lower bedroom, upstairs computer or office area and 2.75 baths. Located on a quiet culdesac with a fabulous view. Stain steel refrigerator, washer and dryer included with the lease. Granite counters in the kitchen, lower and upstairs bathrooms. Luxurious master suite with new marble flooring, counter and surface areas around the tub. Master bedroom has a Jacuzzi bathtub Association pool. LEASE INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR included. Pet okay with added security EXCLUSIONS: INCLUSIONS: