Aliso Viejo, CA
28 Titian
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:16 AM

28 Titian

28 Titian · No Longer Available
Location

28 Titian, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Altisse

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very dramatic , light and bright floorplan with soaring cathedral ceilings throughout in the Californi Renaissance tract..Three bedrooms with 2.75 baths. Great views from the kitchen, living room, dining room, master suite and patio. Recent painted. Home has three bedrooms, a lower bedroom, upstairs computer or office area and 2.75 baths. Located on a quiet culdesac with a fabulous view. Stain steel refrigerator, washer and dryer included with the lease. Granite counters in the kitchen, lower and upstairs bathrooms. Luxurious master suite with new marble flooring, counter and surface areas around the tub. Master bedroom has a Jacuzzi bathtub Association pool. LEASE INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR included. Pet okay with added security EXCLUSIONS: INCLUSIONS:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 700
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Titian have any available units?
28 Titian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28 Titian have?
Some of 28 Titian's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Titian currently offering any rent specials?
28 Titian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Titian pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Titian is pet friendly.
Does 28 Titian offer parking?
No, 28 Titian does not offer parking.
Does 28 Titian have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Titian offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Titian have a pool?
Yes, 28 Titian has a pool.
Does 28 Titian have accessible units?
No, 28 Titian does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Titian have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Titian does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Titian have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Titian does not have units with air conditioning.
