Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
28 Montara
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

28 Montara

28 Montara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28 Montara Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
St. Tropez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
28 Montara Available 10/31/19 Remodeled lower unit - REMODELED END UNIT, SINGLE-LEVEL, 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, WRAP-AROUND PATIO, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS AND Association pool New flooring throughout New counter top, Decorative back splash, stainless under mount sink, all new stainless appliances, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, remodeled fireplace with gas log set, recessed lighting, 3 ceiling fans, and so much more. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks, large tub, newer shower doors, new mirrors and light fixtures. Interior laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Building exterior has just been freshly painted and newer roll-up garage door has been installed. The Aliso Viejo Town Center is right up the street as well as the Aliso Viejo aquatic center.

(RLNE5142486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Montara have any available units?
28 Montara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28 Montara have?
Some of 28 Montara's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Montara currently offering any rent specials?
28 Montara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Montara pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Montara is pet friendly.
Does 28 Montara offer parking?
Yes, 28 Montara offers parking.
Does 28 Montara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Montara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Montara have a pool?
Yes, 28 Montara has a pool.
Does 28 Montara have accessible units?
No, 28 Montara does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Montara have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Montara does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Montara have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Montara does not have units with air conditioning.
