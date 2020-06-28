Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

28 Montara Available 10/31/19 Remodeled lower unit - REMODELED END UNIT, SINGLE-LEVEL, 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, WRAP-AROUND PATIO, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS AND Association pool New flooring throughout New counter top, Decorative back splash, stainless under mount sink, all new stainless appliances, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, remodeled fireplace with gas log set, recessed lighting, 3 ceiling fans, and so much more. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks, large tub, newer shower doors, new mirrors and light fixtures. Interior laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Building exterior has just been freshly painted and newer roll-up garage door has been installed. The Aliso Viejo Town Center is right up the street as well as the Aliso Viejo aquatic center.



(RLNE5142486)