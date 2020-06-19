All apartments in Aliso Viejo
26 Barbados Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

26 Barbados Drive

26 Barbados Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26 Barbados Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Islands

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home has true pride of ownership. Tucked away in the Islands tract of Aliso Viejo close walk away to the town center and Aliso Viejo High School this home will impress you. The living room has a fireplace and soaring high ceilings and a sliding door with natural light and access to the side yard, Separate dining area can also be an office. The kitchen is clean as it gets with a separate breakfast nook and access to the sunny backyard. The upstairs offers a generously sized master suite with a remodeled bathroom. The over sized marble tub shower combo is next to the dual vanity and sinks. There is a large walk in closet with custom closet organizers. The hall upstairs has extra storage and an area to display art with lighting. Guest bathroom is remodeled with new vanity and a stone tub.shower combo. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs with natural light and bamboo flooring. There is no carpet in this home and it is impeccably maintained! The garage has washer and dryer hookups. The sunny backyard is well manicured with hard-scaped and planters. This home is ideally located central in the neighborhood on a corner lot away from busy streets. Walk to the town center, library or to the popular trails nearby. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Barbados Drive have any available units?
26 Barbados Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26 Barbados Drive have?
Some of 26 Barbados Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Barbados Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 Barbados Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Barbados Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26 Barbados Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 26 Barbados Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26 Barbados Drive offers parking.
Does 26 Barbados Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Barbados Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Barbados Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26 Barbados Drive has a pool.
Does 26 Barbados Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 Barbados Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Barbados Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Barbados Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Barbados Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Barbados Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
