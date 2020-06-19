26 Barbados Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home has true pride of ownership. Tucked away in the Islands tract of Aliso Viejo close walk away to the town center and Aliso Viejo High School this home will impress you. The living room has a fireplace and soaring high ceilings and a sliding door with natural light and access to the side yard, Separate dining area can also be an office. The kitchen is clean as it gets with a separate breakfast nook and access to the sunny backyard. The upstairs offers a generously sized master suite with a remodeled bathroom. The over sized marble tub shower combo is next to the dual vanity and sinks. There is a large walk in closet with custom closet organizers. The hall upstairs has extra storage and an area to display art with lighting. Guest bathroom is remodeled with new vanity and a stone tub.shower combo. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs with natural light and bamboo flooring. There is no carpet in this home and it is impeccably maintained! The garage has washer and dryer hookups. The sunny backyard is well manicured with hard-scaped and planters. This home is ideally located central in the neighborhood on a corner lot away from busy streets. Walk to the town center, library or to the popular trails nearby. This home won't last long!