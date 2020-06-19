253 Sandcastle

Amenities

Enjoy this remodeled single level condo in the Villas South community in Aliso Viejo. This single level with 2 bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. It also features fireplace, light and bright inside, remodeled kitchen, new laminate flooring, new paints, large window over looking a cozy patio, direct access to the one car garage. Close to 73 toll Rd, minutes away from 1-5 and 405 FWY, wilderness, parks, shopping, restaurants, movie theater, Laguna beach, bike and walking trails,.... YOU MUST SEE THIS!