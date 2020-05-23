Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

You will adore this gorgeous, light and bright home in the gated community of Orleans in Aliso Viejo. Enter on the ground level to newly carpeted stairs to the single level upstairs. This beauty boasts a fabulous floor plan with a large living room and dining area, open to the remodeled kitchen. There are gorgeous wood laminate floors throughout as well as new custom cabinets in the kitchen, granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, and a new AC system. Freshly painted with a cozy fireplace in the living room plus two large bedrooms and bathrooms, with a walk in closet in the master bedroom. This great space includes a balcony and a large 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer. Nice corner unit, no one above or below. The quiet interior location, pet-friendly community and marvelous pool and spa make for a great neighborhood to live in. Located close to schools, parks, trails, the 73 Toll Road and Town Center! Listed by Michelle Yegsigian, Regency R.E. Brokers, DRE#01025400, email michelley@regencyre.com. 949-697-1143