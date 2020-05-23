All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Location

25 Navajo, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Orleans

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
You will adore this gorgeous, light and bright home in the gated community of Orleans in Aliso Viejo. Enter on the ground level to newly carpeted stairs to the single level upstairs. This beauty boasts a fabulous floor plan with a large living room and dining area, open to the remodeled kitchen. There are gorgeous wood laminate floors throughout as well as new custom cabinets in the kitchen, granite counter tops, newer stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, and a new AC system. Freshly painted with a cozy fireplace in the living room plus two large bedrooms and bathrooms, with a walk in closet in the master bedroom. This great space includes a balcony and a large 2 car attached garage with washer and dryer. Nice corner unit, no one above or below. The quiet interior location, pet-friendly community and marvelous pool and spa make for a great neighborhood to live in. Located close to schools, parks, trails, the 73 Toll Road and Town Center! Listed by Michelle Yegsigian, Regency R.E. Brokers, DRE#01025400, email michelley@regencyre.com. 949-697-1143

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Navajo have any available units?
25 Navajo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25 Navajo have?
Some of 25 Navajo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Navajo currently offering any rent specials?
25 Navajo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Navajo pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Navajo is pet friendly.
Does 25 Navajo offer parking?
Yes, 25 Navajo offers parking.
Does 25 Navajo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Navajo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Navajo have a pool?
Yes, 25 Navajo has a pool.
Does 25 Navajo have accessible units?
No, 25 Navajo does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Navajo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Navajo has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Navajo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Navajo has units with air conditioning.

