23575 Los Adornos

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Experience the best in Aliso Viejo living. Stunning brand new designer upgrades throughout and private patio. Next to a huge greenbelt and no homes across for added privacy. This is a mist see property offering a large living and dining room with new recessed LED lighting and large sliding doors leading to the private patio. Spectacular kitchen with new transitional style quartz counter tops, stainless steel rectangular sink, designer faucet, new stainless steel hood, dishwasher, and new range. All new designer flooring and baseboards throughout new raised panel interior doors with stylish new door trim and brushed nickel hardware. New outlets and switches and fresh interior designer paint throughout. Master suite with view of the large greenbelt and master bathroom with new cabinets. Full sized inside laundry area, and large two car garage with plenty of room for storage.