Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
23575 Los Adornos
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:23 PM

23575 Los Adornos

23575 Los Adornos · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

23575 Los Adornos, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Moulton Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience the best in Aliso Viejo living. Stunning brand new designer upgrades throughout and private patio. Next to a huge greenbelt and no homes across for added privacy. This is a mist see property offering a large living and dining room with new recessed LED lighting and large sliding doors leading to the private patio. Spectacular kitchen with new transitional style quartz counter tops, stainless steel rectangular sink, designer faucet, new stainless steel hood, dishwasher, and new range. All new designer flooring and baseboards throughout new raised panel interior doors with stylish new door trim and brushed nickel hardware. New outlets and switches and fresh interior designer paint throughout. Master suite with view of the large greenbelt and master bathroom with new cabinets. Full sized inside laundry area, and large two car garage with plenty of room for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23575 Los Adornos have any available units?
23575 Los Adornos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23575 Los Adornos have?
Some of 23575 Los Adornos's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23575 Los Adornos currently offering any rent specials?
23575 Los Adornos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23575 Los Adornos pet-friendly?
No, 23575 Los Adornos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 23575 Los Adornos offer parking?
Yes, 23575 Los Adornos offers parking.
Does 23575 Los Adornos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23575 Los Adornos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23575 Los Adornos have a pool?
No, 23575 Los Adornos does not have a pool.
Does 23575 Los Adornos have accessible units?
No, 23575 Los Adornos does not have accessible units.
Does 23575 Los Adornos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23575 Los Adornos has units with dishwashers.
Does 23575 Los Adornos have units with air conditioning?
No, 23575 Los Adornos does not have units with air conditioning.

