Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This single story town house is off Molton and El Toro, close to Laguna Hills Mall and Shopping Center. It resides in a private location, New light and bright, updated kitchen, toel and wood floors and the laundry systems are conveniently inside the house. Beautiful green belt right by the front with no other houses across this end unit location. Three bedrooms and two baths, and two detached garage. Come take a look