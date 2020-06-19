23 Tulare Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful Camden Park Townhome located next to Don Juan Elementary and Middle Score. LIght and bright kitchen with newer stainless appliances and

Breakfast area. Large living room and dining area with fireplace, attached balcony, perfect for a Bar B Q. Upstairs master bedroom with ceiling fan, walk in closet. Master bath has white corian counters and a walk in shower. Secondary bedroom with ceiling fan. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Attached two car Tandem garage has direct access and plenty of storage space. Community pool/spa/bbq and tot lot. Close to shops, restaurants and freeways.