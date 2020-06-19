All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Find more places like 23 Tulare Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aliso Viejo, CA
/
23 Tulare Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

23 Tulare Drive

23 Tulare Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aliso Viejo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

23 Tulare Drive, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Camden Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Camden Park Townhome located next to Don Juan Elementary and Middle Score. LIght and bright kitchen with newer stainless appliances and
Breakfast area. Large living room and dining area with fireplace, attached balcony, perfect for a Bar B Q. Upstairs master bedroom with ceiling fan, walk in closet. Master bath has white corian counters and a walk in shower. Secondary bedroom with ceiling fan. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Attached two car Tandem garage has direct access and plenty of storage space. Community pool/spa/bbq and tot lot. Close to shops, restaurants and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Tulare Drive have any available units?
23 Tulare Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23 Tulare Drive have?
Some of 23 Tulare Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Tulare Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23 Tulare Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Tulare Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23 Tulare Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 23 Tulare Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23 Tulare Drive offers parking.
Does 23 Tulare Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Tulare Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Tulare Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23 Tulare Drive has a pool.
Does 23 Tulare Drive have accessible units?
No, 23 Tulare Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Tulare Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Tulare Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Tulare Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Tulare Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Similar Pages

Aliso Viejo 1 BedroomsAliso Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Aliso Viejo Apartments with GarageAliso Viejo Apartments with Gym
Aliso Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CA
Dana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College